Dr David Matthews is based in the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Bristol’s School of Medical Sciences. He is an expert in zoonotic agents and developed key techniques to apply state of the art ‘Omics technologies to study viruses in non-human species, notably bat lines infected with the dangerous zoonotic Hendra virus. He led the development of computational pipelines to enable large scale sequencing of Ebola virus genomes in the 2013-2015 Ebola virus epidemic in West Africa. Most recently, he was BBSRC funded to work on Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), resulting in key research papers that informed discussions in the WHO Covid-19 steering group because of the importance to pre-clinical vaccine trials. Dr Matthews is one of the world’s leading academics applying high throughput approaches to study infectious disease. His primary focus is on the integration of quantitative transcriptomic and proteomic data, and on building links with clinical colleagues to gain a deeper understanding of how viral infections evolve in an individual host during infection. Education PhD, University of St Andrews
Title
Cited By
Year
Real-time, portable genome sequencing for Ebola surveillance
1076
2016
Neuropilin-1 is a host factor for SARS-CoV-2 infection
644
2020
Virus genomes reveal factors that spread and sustained the Ebola epidemic
321
2017
Temporal and spatial analysis of the 2014–2015 Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa
314
2015
Adenovirus core protein V interacts with p32--a protein which is associated with both the mitochondria and the nucleus.
243
1998
Identification of variable domains of the attachment (G) protein of subgroup A respiratory syncytial viruses
205
1991
The splicing factor‐associated protein, p32, regulates RNA splicing by inhibiting ASF/SF2 RNA binding and phosphorylation
203
1999
Characterisation of the transcriptome and proteome of SARS-CoV-2 reveals a cell passage induced in-frame deletion of the furin-like cleavage site from the spike glycoprotein
202
2020
The furin cleavage site in the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is required for transmission in ferrets
167
2021
De novo derivation of proteomes from transcriptomes for transcript and protein identification
161
2012
Analysis of respiratory syncytial virus strain variation in successive epidemics in one city
159
1994
Adenovirus protein V induces redistribution of nucleolin and B23 from nucleolus to cytoplasm
156
2001
Adenovirus core protein V is delivered by the invading virus to the nucleus of the infected cell and later in infection is associated with nucleoli.
129
1998
Proteomics analysis of the nucleolus in adenovirus-infected cells
128
2010
Novel molecular approaches to cystic fibrosis gene therapy
118
2005
Transcriptomic signatures differentiate survival from fatal outcomes in humans infected with Ebola virus
106
2017
Quantitative proteomics using SILAC coupled to LC− MS/MS reveals changes in the nucleolar proteome in influenza A virus-infected cells
89
2010
Enhanced cationic liposome-mediated transfection using the DNA-binding peptide μ (mu) from the adenovirus core
86
2001
Elucidation of the Ebola virus VP24 cellular interactome and disruption of virus biology through targeted inhibition of host-cell protein function
85
2014
A role for transportin in the nuclear import of adenovirus core proteins and DNA
82
2007
An immunocompromised individual with the longest known PCR confirmed case of SARS-CoV-2 infection, lasting more than 290 days, has been successfully treated with two investigational monoclonal antibodies (laboratory engineered antibodies). Clinicians and researchers from the University of Bristol and North Bristol NHS Trust (NBT) worked closely to assess and treat the infection and want to highlight the urgent need for improved access to treatments for such people with persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection.
24-Jun-2021 06:05:32 AM EDT
In a major breakthrough an international team of scientists, led by the University of Bristol, has potentially identified what makes SARS-CoV-2 highly infectious and able to spread rapidly in human cells. The findings, published in Science today [20 October] describe how the virus’s ability to infect human cells can be reduced by inhibitors that block a newly discovered interaction between virus and host, demonstrating a potential anti-viral treatment.
20-Oct-2020 10:15:39 AM EDT