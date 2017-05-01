Prior to joining the school psychology faculty at UAlbany, Dr. Miller was a school psychologist in both public and alternative school settings. He is a Past-President of the American Association of Suicidology (AAS), the oldest and largest membership organization in the U.S. devoted to understanding and preventing suicide and supporting those affected by it. Dr. Miller is the author of three books, including Identifying, Assessing, and Treating Self-Injury at School (2010), Child and Adolescent Suicidal Behavior: School-Based Prevention, Assessment, and Intervention (2011), and Child and Adolescent Suicidal Behavior: School-Based Prevention, Assessment, and Intervention, Second Edition (2021). He has also published over 60 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters, primarily in the areas of school-based suicide prevention, youth suicidal behavior, mental health promotion, and internalizing behavior problems in children and adolescents. An invited expert reviewer for several national documents addressing youth suicide, including After a Suicide: A Toolkit for Schools and the Model School District Policy on Suicide Prevention, he has served on the editorial boards of several professional journals, including School Psychology Review, Journal of School Psychology, Psychology in the Schools, Journal of School Violence, and Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior. Courses currently taught by Dr. Miller include ESPY 690: Introduction to School Psychology, ESPY 785: Behavioral Consultation and Intervention, ESPY 788: Prevention and Health Promotion, and ESPY 789: Developmental Psychopathology.