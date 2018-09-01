David B. Miller, PhD, is an associate professor at the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University and serves as the Director of the International Education Program. Dr. Miller’s current research focus is on the health status of African American males. Specifically, he is currently investigating the awareness and knowledge of African American males regarding prostate cancer; and effects of chronic stress on adolescents and young adults.
EducationDoctor of PhilosophyUniversity of PittsburghMaster of Public HealthUniversity of PittsburghMaster of Social WorkUniversity of South CarolinaBachelor of Social WorkUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro