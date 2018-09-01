David Miller, PhD

Case Western Reserve University

Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences

Expertise: Health Disparities in African Americanssystemic racismApplied Social Scienceseffects of chronic stress on adolescents

David B. Miller, PhD, is an associate professor at the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University and serves as the Director of the International Education Program. Dr. Miller’s current research focus is on the health status of African American males. Specifically, he is currently investigating the awareness and knowledge of African American males regarding prostate cancer; and effects of chronic stress on adolescents and young adults.


Education








Doctor of Philosophy 


University of Pittsburgh










Master of Public Health

 

University of Pittsburgh










Master of Social Work

 

University of South Carolina










Bachelor of Social Work

 

University of North Carolina at Greensboro


 

