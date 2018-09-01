David B. Miller, PhD, is an associate professor at the Mandel School of Applied Social Sciences at Case Western Reserve University and serves as the Director of the International Education Program. Dr. Miller’s current research focus is on the health status of African American males. Specifically, he is currently investigating the awareness and knowledge of African American males regarding prostate cancer; and effects of chronic stress on adolescents and young adults. Education Doctor of Philosophy University of Pittsburgh Master of Public Health University of Pittsburgh Master of Social Work University of South Carolina Bachelor of Social Work University of North Carolina at Greensboro