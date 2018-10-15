David Powner is Director of Strategic Engagement and Partnerships, and previously was the Director of Information Technology Management Issues at the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) and has 25 years of experience in the public and private sectors. He is an expert on IT modernization and the role of the CIO in the federal government. Powner has appeared on Government Matters, in the Federal Times and has testified in front of Congress more 100 times. He has also written in FCW. Among his many achievements, Powner played a key role in the implementation of the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA), led the creation of the FITARA Scorecard, and contributed his expertise and insights to the development of the Modernization Government Technology Act.