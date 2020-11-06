Deborah Buckles (formerly Hudson) is the program director of the Tobacco Treatment Program at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. In 2018, the IU Simon Cancer Center was awarded a two-year, $500,000 grant from the National Cancer Institute for the Cancer Center Cessation Initiative, created to expand existing efforts at NCI-designated cancer centers to help tobacco-using patients quit smoking. Buckles is an expert on smoking cessation and is available to talk about nicotine addiction and the best ways to stop smoking. She can also comment on vaping and e-cigarettes, including common misconceptions about the safety and use of these products. On the topic of recent vaping-related respiratory illnesses and deaths, Buckles says: - Vaping is not proven to be safer than smoking cigarettes. There are still a lot of health questions about vaping that need answers. - Pulmonary incidents and respiratory illnesses have occurred in people that have vaped nicotine, as well as those who have vaped THC. - E-cigarettes are regulated by the FDA as tobacco products, but that does not mean they are FDA approved.