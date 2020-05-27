Deborah Riebe, Ph.D., obtained her B.S. degree from Springfield College in Physical Education, her M.S. degree from the University of Rhode Island in Exercise Science and her Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut in Exercise Physiology. She is currently Professor and Associate Dean of College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island. Dr. Riebe is a Fellow in the American College of Sports Medicine and served as President of the New England Chapter of American College of Sports Medicine. She is currently the Chair of ACSM’s Committee for Certification and Registry Boards and was recently elected to the Board of Trustees representing education and allied health. Dr. Riebe was recently appointed Senior Editor of the tenth edition of ACSM’s Guidelines for Exercise Testing and Prescription. She has received research funding in the areas of weight management and physical activity promotion from the American Cancer Society, the National Institutes of Health, and the Champlin Foundations. Dr. Riebe has authored over 50 articles in refereed journals and book chapters. Dr. Riebe’s research centers around physical activity interventions for a variety of populations including apparently healthy adults and those with common chronic diseases, older adults, and individuals who are overweight or obese.
Exercise physiologists, doctors, and others with expertise in specific areas of exercise science write the chapters, which undergo two levels of review by subject matter experts.
“We look forward to collaborating with our students, faculty and staff to develop a campus policy that reflects our shared values”
A good, well-rounded fitness program should include something other than aerobic exercise, Riebe said. That means adding strength training and flexibility to the mix.
“There’s a tendency to buy some comfort foods or out of boredom to eat more frequently during the day. So it’s really important that you think about that. And again, certainly being mindful of just how many hours that they’re being inactive, particularly with no breaks, and really thinking about maybe scheduling physical activity, some structured physical activity into their schedule, so they make sure that they’re doing it every single day.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 16, 2020: COVID-19 Updates, Medicine Safety, 3D Printed Medical Equipment, Exercise in Isolation
“I think the message is it doesn’t matter how someone keeps track, I think they need to find what is going to work for them. But whatever it is, whether it be as simple as an adherence calendar or journaling, it’s being able to see that physical, tangible evidence of what they have or have not been doing that can be effective in helping them stay on track with both their diet and their exercise.”
- Newswise Live Expert Panel for April 16, 2020: COVID-19 Updates, Medicine Safety, 3D Printed Medical Equipment, Exercise in Isolation