Deborah Riebe, Ph.D., obtained her B.S. degree from Springfield College in Physical Education, her M.S. degree from the University of Rhode Island in Exercise Science and her Ph.D. from the University of Connecticut in Exercise Physiology. She is currently Professor and Associate Dean of College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island. Dr. Riebe is a Fellow in the American College of Sports Medicine and served as President of the New England Chapter of American College of Sports Medicine. She is currently the Chair of ACSM’s Committee for Certification and Registry Boards and was recently elected to the Board of Trustees representing education and allied health. Dr. Riebe was recently appointed Senior Editor of the tenth edition of ACSM’s Guidelines for Exercise Testing and Prescription. She has received research funding in the areas of weight management and physical activity promotion from the American Cancer Society, the National Institutes of Health, and the Champlin Foundations. Dr. Riebe has authored over 50 articles in refereed journals and book chapters. Dr. Riebe’s research centers around physical activity interventions for a variety of populations including apparently healthy adults and those with common chronic diseases, older adults, and individuals who are overweight or obese.