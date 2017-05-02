Debra Zellner, PhD

Monell Chemical Senses Center

Expertise: Children's HealthSchool LunchNutritionFoodPublic PolicyEducationHealthy Eating

Actively engaged in research in four different, but related, areas. 

1) How context and categorization influences hedonic ratings and preference, particularly of foods. 

2) Factors that influence how much we like foods. 

3) Multimodal perception, particularly the influence of color on odor perception. 

4) How to increase vegetable consumption using school lunch

Monell Scientist Receives 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neuroscience

Amber Alhadeff, PhD, the newest faculty member at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, has been awarded a 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neurosciences, totaling $225,000 over three years.
13-Jul-2020 08:55:40 AM EDT

Perceiving the Flavor of Fat: Monell Center Twins Study Finds Genetic Variation Shapes Individual Perception of Fatty Foods

Liking of fatty food is more complex than its fat content alone – it could also be related to inborn genetic traits of the consumer related to fat perception.
13-Jul-2020 08:50:38 AM EDT

School Lunchroom Perfect Place to Teach Kids to Like and Eat Heathy Foods


02-May-2017 11:55:08 AM EDT

