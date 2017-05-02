Actively engaged in research in four different, but related, areas. 1) How context and categorization influences hedonic ratings and preference, particularly of foods. 2) Factors that influence how much we like foods. 3) Multimodal perception, particularly the influence of color on odor perception. 4) How to increase vegetable consumption using school lunch
Amber Alhadeff, PhD, the newest faculty member at the Monell Chemical Senses Center, has been awarded a 2020 Klingenstein-Simons Fellowship Award in Neurosciences, totaling $225,000 over three years.
13-Jul-2020 08:55:40 AM EDT
Liking of fatty food is more complex than its fat content alone – it could also be related to inborn genetic traits of the consumer related to fat perception.
13-Jul-2020 08:50:38 AM EDT
02-May-2017 11:55:08 AM EDT