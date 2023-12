Dr. Demitri Constantinou is Emergency Specialist in Johannesburg. Dr. Demitri Constantinou is affiliated with medical facilities such as University of the Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences, Parktown, University of the Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences, Parktown and many more. Dr. Demitri Constantinou graduated from University of the Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences, Parktown, University of the Witwatersrand Faculty of Health Sciences, Parktown and many more. Dr. Demitri Constantinou's top areas of care are traumatic injuries, emergency department, Head, Neck, and Spine Injuries, , Heavy Bleeding, and Stroke Symptoms.