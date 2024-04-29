Devika Kannan is currently a Deputy Director of Centre for Sustainable Operations and Supply Chain Resilience at the University of Adelaide.

She has been recognized as a Highly Cited Researcher in ‘Engineering’ for three years (2019, 2021, and 2022) by Thomson-Reuters/Clarivate Analytics.

She has published more than 85 international journal articles (with 15500+ citations and an h-index of 50) in leading journals such as Nature, European Journal of Operational Research, Omega, Journal of Environmental Management, Journal of Cleaner Production, Computers & Industrial Engineering, Transportation Research Part E: Logistics and Transportation Review, International Journal of Production Economics and International Journal of Production Research.

Many of her papers were selected as the ESI top 1% highly cited papers or 0.1% hot papers and highlighted as the Key Scientific Articles contributing to the excellence in Engineering and Environmental research.

She is an Editorial Board Member of several international journals.

Her research interests include supply chain management, sustainable and circular supply chain, sustainable and circular procurement, circular economy, circular entrepreneurship and procurement 4.0.