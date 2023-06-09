Dr. Diego Hernández-Saavedra received his BS Degree in Pharmaceutical Biological Chemistry from the Autonomous University of Queretaro, Mexico in 2012. Thereafter, he completed his Ph.D. degree in Nutritional Sciences at the University of Illinois in 2018. After completing his Ph.D., he went to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to complete his postdoctoral training in 2021. Dr. Hernández-Saavedra’s research program focuses on the beneficial effects of exercise to understand the adaptations in key metabolites and lipids in health and disease, the epigenetic mechanisms associated exercise that improve metabolism and bioenergetics, and the transgenerational effect of sedentarism and exercise on metabolism and cardiac function.