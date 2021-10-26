I am an Argentinean born British citizen. I have a BSc in Engineering from the University of La Plata (Argentina), an MBA from Royal Holloway University of London and a Phd in Management from Royal Holloway. Before my academic career, I worked for the Inter-American Development Bank and the Ministry of Public Works in Argentina. I am a Professor in Global Business Sustainability and Strategy and Sustainability Champion at the Faculty of Business and Law. I am coordinator of the Greening of Industry Network ( http://www.greeningofindustry.org/) since 2008 and Editor in Chief of Springer’s book series: Greening of Industry Network Studies (https://www.springer.com/series/10444). Previously I was director of the Center for Research into Sustainability (CRIS) at Royal Holloway and senior researcher/research manager in the ESRC Center for Business Research, Accountability, sustainability and Society ( BRASS) at Cardiff University. More recently, I have been visiting professor at the University of Sao Paulo and the Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil). I speak fluent spanish ( mother tongue) and can get away with portuguese.