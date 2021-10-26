Diego Vazquez-Brust, PhD

University of Portsmouth

Professor in Global Business Sustainability and Strategy

Expertise: Sustainabilitysocial inclusionSustainable Development Goalscircular economy

I am an Argentinean born British citizen. I have a BSc in Engineering from the University of La Plata (Argentina), an MBA from Royal Holloway University of London and a Phd in Management from Royal Holloway.  Before my academic career, I worked for the Inter-American Development Bank and the Ministry of Public Works in Argentina.

I am a Professor in Global Business Sustainability and Strategy and Sustainability Champion at the Faculty of Business and Law.  I am coordinator of the Greening of Industry Network  ( http://www.greeningofindustry.org/) since 2008 and Editor in Chief of Springer’s book series: Greening of Industry Network Studies (https://www.springer.com/series/10444). Previously I was director of the Center for Research into Sustainability (CRIS) at Royal Holloway and senior researcher/research manager  in the ESRC Center for Business Research, Accountability, sustainability and Society ( BRASS)  at Cardiff University.  More recently, I have been visiting professor at the University of Sao Paulo and the Federal University of Santa Catarina (Brazil). I speak fluent spanish ( mother tongue) and can get away with portuguese.

Experts to comment on environmental or ecological economics at COP26

Exporting plastic waste should be forbidden without clear proof it will be recycled.

- https://theconversation.com/what-happens-to-the-plastic-you-recycle-researchers-lift-the-lid-142831

