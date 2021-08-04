Dimitra Simeonidou is a Full Professor at the University of Bristol, the Co-Director of the Bristol Digital Futures Institute, and the Director of Smart Internet Lab, leading on optical networks, network convergence, 5G/6G networks, and Internet infrastructure. Her research is focusing on the fields of high-performance networks, programmable networks, wireless-optical convergence, 5G/B5G, and smart city infrastructures. She is increasingly working with Social Sciences on topics of digital transformation for society and businesses. Professor Simeonidou has been the Technical Architect and the CTO of the smart city project Bristol Is Open. She is currently leading the Bristol City/Region 5G urban pilots. She is the author and co-author of over 600 publications, numerous patents, and several major contributions to standards. She has been a co-founder of two spin-out companies, the latest being the University of Bristol VC funded spin-out Zeetta Networks, delivering SDN solutions for enterprise and emergency networks. Education 1987 - BSc Physics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1989 - MSc Telecommunications, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1994 - PhD Optical Communications , University of Essex Affiliations Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the IEEE, and a Royal Society Wolfson Scholar
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
The application of optical packet switching in future communication networks
|
586
|
2001
|
Software-defined optical networks technology and infrastructure: Enabling software-defined optical network operations
|
264
|
2013
|
Future optical networks
|
262
|
2006
|
Survey and evaluation of space division multiplexing: From technologies to optical networks
|
244
|
2015
|
The design of a European optical network
|
189
|
1995
|
Next generation elastic optical networks: The vision of the European research project IDEALIST
|
146
|
2015
|
Routing, spectrum and core allocation in flexgrid SDM networks with multi-core fibers
|
140
|
2014
|
Dynamic optical-network architectures and technologies for existing and emerging grid services
|
132
|
2005
|
Optical network infrastructure for grid
|
132
|
2004
|
An analytical model for software defined networking: A network calculus-based approach
|
130
|
2013
|
Integrated OpenFlow–GMPLS control plane: an overlay model for software defined packet over optical networks
|
124
|
2011
|
Design and implementation of the OFELIA FP7 facility: The European OpenFlow testbed
|
114
|
2014
|
Introducing node architecture flexibility for elastic optical networks
|
109
|
2013
|
Experimental demonstration of an OpenFlow based software-defined optical network employing packet, fixed and flexible DWDM grid technologies on an international multi-domain …
|
106
|
2013
|
Wireless-optical network convergence: enabling the 5G architecture to support operational and end-user services
|
105
|
2017
|
Software defined networking (SDN) over space division multiplexing (SDM) optical networks: features, benefits and experimental demonstration
|
94
|
2014
|
All-optical packet/circuit switching-based data center network for enhanced scalability, latency, and throughput
|
94
|
2013
|
Optical network virtualization
|
89
|
2011
|
Fully-elastic multi-granular network with space/frequency/time switching using multi-core fibres and programmable optical nodes
|
87
|
2013
|
Gridless optical networking field trial: flexible spectrum switching, defragmentation and transport of 10G/40G/100G/555G over 620-km field fiber
|
85
|
2011
A pioneering centre is being launched to take mobile technology to the next level and put the UK at the global forefront of 6G research, innovation, and education.
