Dimitra Simeonidou, PhD

Dimitra Simeonidou, PhD

University of Bristol

Professor and Director, Smart Internet Lab Department of Electrical & Electronic Engineering - University of Bristol

Expertise: smart citiesIT InfrastructuresIT Networksmobile technologyOptical CommunicationTelecommunications

Dimitra Simeonidou is a Full Professor at the University of Bristol, the Co-Director of the Bristol Digital Futures Institute, and the Director of Smart Internet Lab, leading on optical networks, network convergence, 5G/6G networks, and Internet infrastructure. Her research is focusing on the fields of high-performance networks, programmable networks, wireless-optical convergence, 5G/B5G, and smart city infrastructures. She is increasingly working with Social Sciences on topics of digital transformation for society and businesses. Professor Simeonidou has been the Technical Architect and the CTO of the smart city project Bristol Is Open. She is currently leading the Bristol City/Region 5G urban pilots. She is the author and co-author of over 600 publications, numerous patents, and several major contributions to standards. She has been a co-founder of two spin-out companies, the latest being the University of Bristol VC funded spin-out Zeetta Networks, delivering SDN solutions for enterprise and emergency networks.

Education
1987 - BSc Physics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1989 - MSc Telecommunications, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1994 - PhD Optical Communications , University of Essex

Affiliations
Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the IEEE, and a Royal Society Wolfson Scholar

Title

Cited By

Year

The application of optical packet switching in future communication networks

586

2001

Software-defined optical networks technology and infrastructure: Enabling software-defined optical network operations

264

2013

Future optical networks

262

2006

Survey and evaluation of space division multiplexing: From technologies to optical networks

244

2015

The design of a European optical network

189

1995

Next generation elastic optical networks: The vision of the European research project IDEALIST

146

2015

Routing, spectrum and core allocation in flexgrid SDM networks with multi-core fibers

140

2014

Dynamic optical-network architectures and technologies for existing and emerging grid services

132

2005

Optical network infrastructure for grid

132

2004

An analytical model for software defined networking: A network calculus-based approach

130

2013

Integrated OpenFlow–GMPLS control plane: an overlay model for software defined packet over optical networks

124

2011

Design and implementation of the OFELIA FP7 facility: The European OpenFlow testbed

114

2014

Introducing node architecture flexibility for elastic optical networks

109

2013

Experimental demonstration of an OpenFlow based software-defined optical network employing packet, fixed and flexible DWDM grid technologies on an international multi-domain …

106

2013

Wireless-optical network convergence: enabling the 5G architecture to support operational and end-user services

105

2017

Software defined networking (SDN) over space division multiplexing (SDM) optical networks: features, benefits and experimental demonstration

94

2014

All-optical packet/circuit switching-based data center network for enhanced scalability, latency, and throughput

94

2013

Optical network virtualization

89

2011

Fully-elastic multi-granular network with space/frequency/time switching using multi-core fibres and programmable optical nodes

87

2013

Gridless optical networking field trial: flexible spectrum switching, defragmentation and transport of 10G/40G/100G/555G over 620-km field fiber

85

2011

Research powerhouses join forces to maximise global potential of 6G next generation mobile technology

A pioneering centre is being launched to take mobile technology to the next level and put the UK at the global forefront of 6G research, innovation, and education.
04-Aug-2021 07:05:45 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.0815

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business