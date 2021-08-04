Dimitra Simeonidou is a Full Professor at the University of Bristol, the Co-Director of the Bristol Digital Futures Institute, and the Director of Smart Internet Lab, leading on optical networks, network convergence, 5G/6G networks, and Internet infrastructure. Her research is focusing on the fields of high-performance networks, programmable networks, wireless-optical convergence, 5G/B5G, and smart city infrastructures. She is increasingly working with Social Sciences on topics of digital transformation for society and businesses. Professor Simeonidou has been the Technical Architect and the CTO of the smart city project Bristol Is Open. She is currently leading the Bristol City/Region 5G urban pilots. She is the author and co-author of over 600 publications, numerous patents, and several major contributions to standards. She has been a co-founder of two spin-out companies, the latest being the University of Bristol VC funded spin-out Zeetta Networks, delivering SDN solutions for enterprise and emergency networks. Education 1987 - BSc Physics, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1989 - MSc Telecommunications, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, 1994 - PhD Optical Communications , University of Essex Affiliations Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, Fellow of the IEEE, and a Royal Society Wolfson Scholar