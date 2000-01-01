Sociology of Sport, Sports Injury, Violence in Sport, Foul play, Physiotherapists, Drugs in Sport, Sports Medicine, Concussion, Cricket, Football, Cardiac Screening With a keen interest in the medical provision within sport and the working practices of the individual's involved, Dr Malcolm particularly focuses on cricket and football. A Sports Sociologist, Dominic has also investigated drug use in sport as well as the development of cricket.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
A ‘cannibalised’cricket event? Mediatisation, innovation and The Hundred
|
2023
|
Sport-related concussion research agenda beyond medical science: culture, ethics, science, policy
|
2023
|
Concussion in professional wrestling: agency, structure and cultural change
|
2023
|
Sport, Injury, and Medical Intervention
|
2022
|
American Dementia: Brain health in an unhealthy society
|
2022
|
Culturally adapted pulmonary rehabilitation for adults living with post-tuberculosis lung disease in Kyrgyzstan: protocol for a randomised controlled trial with blinded outcome …
|
2022
|
What should pulmonary rehabilitation look like for people living with post-tuberculosis lung disease in the Bishkek and Chui region of the Kyrgyz Republic? A qualitative …
|
3
|
2022
|
Protocol: Culturally adapted pulmonary rehabilitation for adults living with post-tuberculosis lung disease in Kyrgyzstan: protocol for a randomised controlled trial with …
|
2022
|
The concussion crisis: A sociological perspective
|
2022
|
Post-truth society? An Eliasian sociological analysis of knowledge in the 21st century
|
20
|
2021
|
The Development of Support for People Following COVID-19 Infection in Kyrgyzstan: Survey Study of Patients and Clinical Workers
|
2
|
2021
|
concussion and sport: a sociocultural perspective
|
2
|
2021
|
What should Pulmonary Rehabilitation (PR) look like for adults living with post-TB lung disease (PTBLD) in Kyrgyzstan? A qualitative study
|
2
|
2021
|
Concussion in sport. public health crisis, and lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic
|
2021
|
The development of cricket in China
|
2
|
2021
|
Cricket at the beginning of the long twenty-first century
|
3
|
2021
|
The impact of the concussion crisis on safeguarding in sport
|
4
|
2021
|
Cricket, Brexit and the anglosphere
|
4
|
2021
|
Qualitative research in sports studies: Challenges, possibilities and the current state of play
|
18
|
2021
|
Qualitative research capacity building: Reflections from a UK-Kyrgyz Republic global partnership
|
3
|
2021