Dr. Wallace’s scholarly areas of interest include wellness among African American women, the Strong Black Woman archetype and mental health disparities in the African American community. She has presented her work on effective treatment of African American women and families, implicit bias in healthcare and the strong Black woman archetype in state, regionally and nationally conferences. Her most recent work, Culturally adapted cognitive behavioral therapy in the treatment of panic episodes and depression in an African American woman: A clinical case illustration (in-press) demonstrates the efficacy of cultural adaptations to an evidenced based treatment to dismantle cognitive distortions associated with panic and depression in African American women. Dr. Wallace is a graduate of the counselor education program at the University of South Carolina, holds a Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision, a master’s degree in counseling from Webster University and a B.S. in experimental psychology from the University of South Carolina. She is licensed as a professional counselor, a professional counselor supervisor and a national certified counselor. In 2018 she received recognition for her work with underserved communities by being named a 2018-19 National Board for Counselor Certification (NBCC) Minority Fellow and in 2018 as a Southern Association for Counselor Educations and Supervisors (SACES) Emerging leader.