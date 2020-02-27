Doug Guthrie has spent his career researching, writing, teaching and advising companies about two topics: organizational development, where he has focused on issues of leadership, organizational culture and corporate social responsibility; and the Chinese economic reforms, where he has focused on the intersection of economic and political forces that lead to successful economic development models. Currently, he is Professor of Global Leadership and Director of China Initiatives at the Thunderbird School of Global Management. From 2014-19, Guthrie was a Senior Director at Apple, based in Shanghai China, where he led Apple University efforts on leadership and organizational development in China. Prior to joining Apple, from 2010-14, Guthrie was Dean of the George Washington School of Business, Vice President for University China Operations, and Professor of International Business. Prior to GW, from 1997-2010, Guthrie held faculty positions at NYU’s Stern School of Business, where he was Professor of Management and Director of custom Executive Education, and NYU’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences, where he was Professor of Sociology and the Founding Director of the University’s Office of Global Education. He has held visiting Professorships at several business schools, including Kellogg, Harvard, INSEAD, Stanford, Columbia and Emory. He served as Director of the Business Institutions Initiative at the Social Science Research Council (1999-2003) and was Academic Director of the Berlin School of Creative Leadership (2008-11). His research has been recognized by numerous grants and awards. Guthrie received an AB in East Asian Languages (Chinese literature) from the University of Chicago and MA & Ph.D. degrees in organizational sociology from the University of California, Berkeley. Fluent in Mandarin Chinese, Guthrie studied in Taipei, Taiwan, during his undergraduate years and conducted PhD research in Shanghai, China. He has authored and edited numerous books, academic articles, popular articles, and reports on Chinese economic reform, leadership and corporate social responsibility, and economic development in American cities.