Douglas C. Everett, PhD

American Physiological Society (APS)

Division Head and Professor - Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics - National Jewish Health

Expertise: Biostatistics

Douglas C. Everett, PhD, is a researcher at National Jewish Health. Dr. Everett is in the Division of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics.

Education
1989	SUNY- Buffalo, PhD, Physiology
1983	Duke University, MS, Physical Therapy
1978	Cornell University, BA

Awards & Recognition
2006-Present: Associate Editor, Advances in Physiology Education
2001-Present: Editorial Review Board, Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology
2001-Present: Who's Who in America
2001-Present: International Directory of Distinguished Leadership
2001-2006: Editorial Review Board, Advances in Physiology Education
2002-2004: Cochair, Data and Safety Monitoring Committee, National Jewish Health

Professional Memberships
American Physiological Society
International Society on Oxygen Transport to Tissues
New York Academy of Sciences
American Statistical Association
International Society for Mountain Medicine

Title

Cited By

Year

Identification of asthma phenotypes using cluster analysis in the Severe Asthma Research Program

1921

2010

Characterization of the severe asthma phenotype by the national heart, lung, and blood institute's severe asthma research program

866

2007

Genetic epidemiology of COPD (COPDGene) study design

849

2011

Multiple comparisons: philosophies and illustrations

765

2000

The fickle P value generates irreproducible results

536

2015

Guidelines for reporting statistics in journals published by the American Physiological Society

405

2004

Pulmonary arterial enlargement and acute exacerbations of COPD

393

2012

Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis: Differentiation from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Nonspecific Interstitial Pneumonia by Using Thin-Section CT1

369

2008

Lung function in adults with stable but severe asthma: air trapping and incomplete reversal of obstruction with bronchodilation

298

2008

GOLD 2011 disease severity classification in COPDGene: a prospective cohort study

271

2013

Clinical and radiologic disease in smokers with normal spirometry

266

2015

Mast cell phenotype, location, and activation in severe asthma: data from the severe asthma research program

264

2011

Use of exhaled nitric oxide measurement to identify a reactive, at-risk phenotype among patients with asthma

263

2010

Severe asthma: lessons learned from the national heart, lung, and blood institute severe asthma research program

258

2012

Unsupervised phenotyping of Severe Asthma Research Program participants using expanded lung data

240

2014

Relationships between airflow obstruction and quantitative CT measurements of emphysema, air trapping, and airways in subjects with and without chronic obstructive pulmonary …

238

2013

Aminoglycoside toxicity: daily versus thrice-weekly dosing for treatment of mycobacterial diseases

233

2004

Airway Lipoxin A4 Generation and Lipoxin A4 Receptor Expression Are Decreased in Severe Asthma

229

2008

The effect of pulmonary fibrosis on survival in patients with hypersensitivity pneumonitis

211

2004

Combined corticosteroid and cyclophosphamide therapy does not alter survival in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

209

2004

