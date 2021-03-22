Identification of asthma phenotypes using cluster analysis in the Severe Asthma Research Program 1921 2010

Characterization of the severe asthma phenotype by the national heart, lung, and blood institute's severe asthma research program 866 2007

Genetic epidemiology of COPD (COPDGene) study design 849 2011

Multiple comparisons: philosophies and illustrations 765 2000

The fickle P value generates irreproducible results 536 2015

Guidelines for reporting statistics in journals published by the American Physiological Society 405 2004

Pulmonary arterial enlargement and acute exacerbations of COPD 393 2012

Chronic Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis: Differentiation from Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis and Nonspecific Interstitial Pneumonia by Using Thin-Section CT1 369 2008

Lung function in adults with stable but severe asthma: air trapping and incomplete reversal of obstruction with bronchodilation 298 2008

GOLD 2011 disease severity classification in COPDGene: a prospective cohort study 271 2013

Clinical and radiologic disease in smokers with normal spirometry 266 2015

Mast cell phenotype, location, and activation in severe asthma: data from the severe asthma research program 264 2011

Use of exhaled nitric oxide measurement to identify a reactive, at-risk phenotype among patients with asthma 263 2010

Severe asthma: lessons learned from the national heart, lung, and blood institute severe asthma research program 258 2012

Unsupervised phenotyping of Severe Asthma Research Program participants using expanded lung data 240 2014

Relationships between airflow obstruction and quantitative CT measurements of emphysema, air trapping, and airways in subjects with and without chronic obstructive pulmonary … 238 2013

Aminoglycoside toxicity: daily versus thrice-weekly dosing for treatment of mycobacterial diseases 233 2004

Airway Lipoxin A4 Generation and Lipoxin A4 Receptor Expression Are Decreased in Severe Asthma 229 2008

The effect of pulmonary fibrosis on survival in patients with hypersensitivity pneumonitis 211 2004