Dr. Adey Nyamathi is a highly respected researcher, academician, and a distinguished professor. Dr. Nyamathi has been the principal investigator in nine NIH-funded RO1s and other NIH grants funded by NIDA, NIAAA, NICHD, NIAID, and NIMHD. During her over three decades of continuous RO1 NIH funding as a Principle Investigator, Dr. Nyamathi has conducted descriptive and randomized trials among vulnerable populations, including homeless, drug-addicted and incarcerated persons, gay/bisexual youth, men at risk for HIV/AIDS, and rural women living with AIDS in India. In her completing NIH-funded study with homeless adults diagnosed with LTBI, Dr. Nyamathi and her team have successfully ensured that 92% of homeless adults in the study have competed their prescribed 3 month treatment. Dr Nyamathi and her team are embarking now on newly funded studies related to HCV and COVID-19.