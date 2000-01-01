Dr. Keri C. Fogle, an Associate Professor in the School of Education, has a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis on Special Education. Her research focuses on many aspects of Special Education – parent-educators of students with disabilities, parent-school relationships, students with high-incidence disabilities, pre-service teacher preparation using effective instructional practices, and school-university partnerships. She has made presentations on these and other topics at international and national gatherings held to discuss special education. As a parent-educator who raised a child with a learning disability, Fogle is conducting research that examines the challenges faced by parent-educators while working inside school districts. She also analyzes teaching practices and researches ways to help teachers better understand students in Special Education classes. Fogle was an Exceptional Student Education specialist and teacher before she obtained her Ph.D. at the University of South Florida in 2014 and joined the UWF faculty. Degrees & Institutions: Fogle received her bachelor's degree in Applied Sciences, Psychology from Nova Southeastern University. She went on to earn a master's degree in Special Education and a doctorate degree in Curriculum and Instruction with an emphasis in Special Education from the University of South Florida.