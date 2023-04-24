Dr. Sanjay Rajagopalan is the Chief of Cardiovascular Medicine for University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, the Herman K. Hellerstein, MD Professor of Cardiovascular Research, and Director of the Case Cardiovascular Research Institute at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine in Cleveland, Ohio. Dr. Rajagopalan completed internal medicine training, including serving as Chief Resident, at SUNY (Buffalo, New York), Clinical and Research Fellowships in Cardiovascular Medicine/Vascular Biology at the Emory University School of Medicine (Atlanta, Georgia) and Cardiovascular Magnetic Resonance Imaging training at Duke University Medical Center (Durham, North Carolina). Dr. Rajagopalan is among an elite group of physician scientists whose work has helped transform global perceptions of the impact of the environment on cardiovascular health. He is passionate about technology innovation in cardiovascular medicine for the development of personalized approaches to heart disease prevention. Dr. Rajagopalan is an elected member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation (ASCI), American Association of Physicians (AAP), Association of University Cardiologists (AUC) and the Association of Professors of Cardiology (APC).