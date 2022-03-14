E. Alison Holman's research focuses on understanding the early post-event predictors of comorbid trauma-related mental and physical health problems. She seeks to identify predictors of, contributions of, and interactions between acute responses to trauma (biological, cognitive, emotional, social, environmental, behavioral) that increase vulnerability to trauma-related health problems, especially cardiovascular disease. Toward this end, Holman examines gene-environment interactions and the roles of several biological systems in acute/posttraumatic stress response: renin-angiotensin-aldosterone, endocannabinoid, and oxytocin systems as well as hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis response. The ultimate goal is to identify targets for early interventions to prevent trauma-related morbidity and mortality.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Nationwide longitudinal study of psychological responses to September 11
|
1619
|
2002
|
Whatever does not kill us: cumulative lifetime adversity, vulnerability, and resilience.
|
1048
|
2010
|
The novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak: Amplification of public health consequences by media exposure.
|
999
|
2020
|
Getting" stuck" in the past: temporal orientation and coping with trauma.
|
559
|
1998
|
Media’s role in broadcasting acute stress following the Boston Marathon bombings
|
395
|
2014
|
Searching for and finding meaning in collective trauma: results from a national longitudinal study of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
|
349
|
2008
|
Abridged somatization: a study in primary care
|
292
|
1998
|
Terrorism, acute stress, and cardiovascular health: A 3-year national study following the September 11th attacks
|
227
|
2008
|
Mental-and physical-health effects of acute exposure to media images of the September 11, 2001, attacks and the Iraq War
|
225
|
2013
|
Distress, worry, and functioning following a global health crisis: A national study of Americans’ responses to Ebola
|
181
|
2017
|
Traumatic life events in primary care patients: a study in an ethnically diverse sample.
|
181
|
2000
|
DSM-IV hypochondriasis in primary care
|
172
|
1998
|
The unfolding COVID-19 pandemic: A probability-based, nationally representative study of mental health in the United States
|
167
|
2020
|
The social language of time: The time perspective–social network connection
|
163
|
2009
|
Somatisation disorder in primary care
|
161
|
1998
|
Future-oriented thinking and adjustment in a nationwide longitudinal study following the September 11th terrorist attacks
|
145
|
2005
|
Optimism in children's judgments of health and environmental risks.
|
133
|
1994
|
The neurogenetics of nice: Receptor genes for oxytocin and vasopressin interact with threat to predict prosocial behavior
|
116
|
2012
|
The distinct roles of spirituality and religiosity in physical and mental health after collective trauma: a national longitudinal study of responses to the 9/11 attacks
|
109
|
2011
|
Media exposure to mass violence events can fuel a cycle of distress
|
108
|
2019