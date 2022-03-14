E.Alison Holman, Ph.D

E.Alison Holman, Ph.D

University of California, Irvine

Associate Professor of Nursing

Expertise: Physical Healthacute stressAcute Stress & Cardiovascular DiseasePsychological TraumaMedia Exposure

E. Alison Holman's research focuses on understanding the early post-event predictors of comorbid trauma-related mental and physical health problems. She seeks to identify predictors of, contributions of, and interactions between acute responses to trauma (biological, cognitive, emotional, social, environmental, behavioral) that increase vulnerability to trauma-related health problems, especially cardiovascular disease. Toward this end, Holman examines gene-environment interactions and the roles of several biological systems in acute/posttraumatic stress response: renin-angiotensin-aldosterone, endocannabinoid, and oxytocin systems as well as hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis response. The ultimate goal is to identify targets for early interventions to prevent trauma-related morbidity and mortality.

Title

Cited By

Year

Nationwide longitudinal study of psychological responses to September 11

1619

2002

Whatever does not kill us: cumulative lifetime adversity, vulnerability, and resilience.

1048

2010

The novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) outbreak: Amplification of public health consequences by media exposure.

999

2020

Getting" stuck" in the past: temporal orientation and coping with trauma.

559

1998

Media’s role in broadcasting acute stress following the Boston Marathon bombings

395

2014

Searching for and finding meaning in collective trauma: results from a national longitudinal study of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

349

2008

Abridged somatization: a study in primary care

292

1998

Terrorism, acute stress, and cardiovascular health: A 3-year national study following the September 11th attacks

227

2008

Mental-and physical-health effects of acute exposure to media images of the September 11, 2001, attacks and the Iraq War

225

2013

Distress, worry, and functioning following a global health crisis: A national study of Americans’ responses to Ebola

181

2017

Traumatic life events in primary care patients: a study in an ethnically diverse sample.

181

2000

DSM-IV hypochondriasis in primary care

172

1998

The unfolding COVID-19 pandemic: A probability-based, nationally representative study of mental health in the United States

167

2020

The social language of time: The time perspective–social network connection

163

2009

Somatisation disorder in primary care

161

1998

Future-oriented thinking and adjustment in a nationwide longitudinal study following the September 11th terrorist attacks

145

2005

Optimism in children's judgments of health and environmental risks.

133

1994

The neurogenetics of nice: Receptor genes for oxytocin and vasopressin interact with threat to predict prosocial behavior

116

2012

The distinct roles of spirituality and religiosity in physical and mental health after collective trauma: a national longitudinal study of responses to the 9/11 attacks

109

2011

Media exposure to mass violence events can fuel a cycle of distress

108

2019

