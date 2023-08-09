Eduardo Grunvald, MD, is a board-certified obesity medicine physician. As part of UC San Diego Health's bariatric surgery team, Grunvald evaluates and manages patients before and after surgery, and helps people long-term with their health and weight loss journey. He also directs the weight management program, which includes nutrition, behavior, and lifestyle support.

He has extensive experience using medications for weight management.

As a professor in the Univeristy of California San Diego School of Medicine Department of Medicine, Grunvald is very active in teaching on topics such as metabolism, weight regulation, and treatment of obesity and weight-related medical conditions. He serves on a national committee working on standardizing obesity education in medical schools. His research interests include anti-obesity medications, obesity medicine education and bariatric surgery.