Dr. Edward Yoon is an interventional musculoskeletal radiologist who specializes in novel minimally invasive treatments of the joints and spine. He is dual fellowship trained and dual board certified/board eligible in Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Pain Management. Trained in all areas of musculoskeletal intervention and imaging including MRI, CT, and ultrasound, Dr. Yoon is also extremely well versed in more common procedures such as facet, sacroiliac, epidural, intradiscal, and joint injections. The procedures he performs provide a non-opioid alternative that is effective, supported by research and sustainable for patients seeking pain relief without the use of opioid medications. Dr. Yoon has strong interest in regenerative medicine and interventional procedures. He has been involved in numerous research projects and has presented on the largest intradiscal stem cell therapy study for degenerative disc disease. He has published multiple articles and book chapters on vertebral augmentation for the treatment of painful vertebral compression fractures, as well as intrathecal opioid and intrathecal baclofen therapies. Dr. Yoon is an active member of North American Spine Society, Spine Intervention Society, American Society of Spine Radiology, Society of Skeletal Radiology, Radiological Society of North America and Society of Interventional Radiology, where he has presented at national meetings. He was an instructor for the lumbar injection course for the North American Spine Society and is currently serving on the Radiology Section Committee.