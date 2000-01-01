Dr. Elena Sabbi is a Scientist and leads the JWST NIRSpec Branch in the Instrument Division at the Space Telescope Science Institute. She joined the Institute in 2009, immediately before the Hubble Servicing Mission 4. For several years she worked as instrument scientist and Branch Manager of the Wide Fiekd Camera 3 on the Hubble Space Telescope. Her research focuses on star formation and stellar evolution in the Milky Way and nearby galaxies. She is the principal investigator of several Hubble programs designed to characterize the early phases of star cluster assembly and evolution, including the Hubble Tarantula Treasury Project (HTTP) and the Galaxy UV Legacy Project (GULP).