Dr. Rosenberg is an associate professor in the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics who is committed to infectious diseases epidemiological work to improve the health of persons in New York State and nationally. His research centers on applied and analytic epidemiologic studies that address current public health challenges in HIV, STI, viral hepatitis, and Zika surveillance, prevention, and social determinants. He has specifically focused on sexual and racial minorities, persons who inject drugs, and the infectious disease disparities they face, with considerable effort spent on cohort and modeling studies. Specific methodological interests include surveillance methods, statistical and network modeling, causal inference methods, and development of software to support research studies. This work has occurred across a diverse portfolio of projects supported by NIH, CDC, and NYS Department of Health. Since March 2020, Rosenberg has been providing technical assistance to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 response across a broad portfolio of studies aimed at understanding critical aspects of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, surveillance, and treatment.
Eli S. Rosenberg, Ph.D., from the University at Albany School of Public Health at the State University of New York, and colleagues retrospectively reviewed data from a random sample of all admitted patients with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.
Dr. Eli Rosenberg, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UAlbany, said, "New York State's new early warning dashboard will be a valuable tool for compiling the essential data we need to combat COVID-19 on all fronts.
“When we have three sources all giving you consistent results, that lends strength to all the findings,” said Eli Rosenberg, an epidemiologist at the State University of New York at Albany and lead author of the state study.
We met Dr. Eli Rosenberg, Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at UAlbany, who has been a key advisor throughout the state’s COVID-19 response.
New research out of the University at Albany and the AIDS Institute at the New York State Department of Health found that through the middle of 2020, people diagnosed with HIV infection were significantly more likely to contract, be hospitalized with and die from COVID-19.
03-Feb-2021 11:45:34 AM EST
19-Nov-2020 03:40:29 PM EST
The new Center for Collaborative HIV Research in Practice and Policy at the University at Albany will address the public health and social justice challenges of persons placed at risk for, or living with, HIV and related diseases.
06-Jul-2020 01:45:35 PM EDT
Results from a new COVID-19 epidemiological study have been released from the University at Albany in partnership with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH); the findings were published today in the peer-reviewed journal, Annals of Epidemiology.
01-Jul-2020 12:55:20 PM EDT
The New York State Department of Health today announced that the Department has led a study on multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19, which was published today in the New England Journal of Medicine. The Department collaborated with the University at Albany School of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to complete the study.
29-Jun-2020 03:40:08 PM EDT
“New York State’s new early warning dashboard will be a valuable tool for compiling the essential data we need to combat COVID-19 on all fronts. I’m also excited to see half of New York’s regions work towards reopening safely today as part of Phase 2, which will provide critical income and jobs for retail and real estate workers, among others, who’ve been sidelined by this crisis, as while we continue to closely monitor the indicators critical to maintaining the state’s public health.”
“Reopening seemed to be more driven by political, economic, and public pressures and frankly fatigue. I think part of that is – maybe in the way that we shut down, which is that many states shut down in a very short time frame, even though the epidemic was not surging in all of those places, so it increased the amount of fatigue that everyone has.”
- Summer of COVID: The 2nd Wave, BLM, the Economy, and Politics
“There's always this sort of data cleaning and lagging and fixing process that will occur that can cause some of this. However, the typical direction would generally be in the direction of up so that more - there'll be a delay in reporting for today, but in a few days, the reports will come in from laboratories and hospitals and so forth that would increase the number of cases.”
- Summer of COVID: The 2nd Wave, BLM, the Economy, and Politics