Dr. Kozlov received her PhD in Psychology from Washington University in St. Louis with dual focuses in Clinical Psychology and Aging and Developmental Psychology. Following graduate school, she completed an internship in geropsychology at the Palo Alto Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Palo Alto, California. She then pursued at T32 fellowship at Weill Cornell Medicine in Behavioral Geriatrics. Dr. Kozlov has worked clinically in settings that serve older adults and adults with serious illness including hospice, palliative care, cancer hospitals and nursing homes. Dr. Kozlov has two complimentary research areas. One area focuses on improving psychological outcomes for older adults and adults with serious illness. As part of this line of research, Dr. Kozlov has documented the gaps in mental health care within palliative care as well as the trajectory and prevalence of depressive symptoms at the end of life. Dr. Kozlov is currently working on a KL2 grant to pilot mHealth mindfulness therapy with caregivers of older adults with cognitive impairment to determine its feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary efficacy at reducing caregiver anxiety and depression. Dr. Kozlov’s other area of research focuses on how to increase overall access to, awareness of, and knowledge about palliative care and end of life care. As part of this research program, she developed the Palliative Care Knowledge Scale (PaCKS), a brief scale designed to assess layperson knowledge of palliative care and piloted a brief web-based intervention to improve knowledge of palliative care. She also documented knowledge deficits surrounding palliative care and analyzed web-based palliative care information pages to better understand what information about palliative care is available to laypersons. Dr. Kozlov has also developed scales and methodology to assess unmet palliative care needs in community-dwelling older adults who attend congregate meal sites (e.g., senior centers).
Title
Cited By
Year
Awareness and misperceptions of hospice and palliative care: a population-based survey study
50
2018
Association between psychological interventions and chronic pain outcomes in older adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis
35
2018
Knowledge of palliative care among community-dwelling adults
24
2018
Improving patient knowledge of palliative care: a randomized controlled intervention study
23
2017
Development and validation of the Palliative Care knowledge scale (PaCKS)
19
2016
Timing of palliative care consultations and recommendations: understanding the variability
18
2015
Association of perceived futile or potentially inappropriate care with burnout and thoughts of quitting among health-care providers
15
2019
Prevalence, severity, and correlates of symptoms of anxiety and depression at the very end of life
10
2019
Clinicians' perceptions of futile or potentially inappropriate care and associations with avoidant behaviors and burnout
9
2019
“What is palliative care?” Variability in content of palliative care informational web pages
9
2017
Palliative care gaps in providing psychological treatment: a review of the current state of research in multidisciplinary palliative care
7
2018
Palliative care consultation trajectories
6
2014
Development of a community-based palliative care screening tool for underserved older adults with chronic illnesses
4
2018
Identifying palliative care needs among older adults in nonclinical settings
3
2018
Palliative care providers’ practices surrounding psychological distress screening and treatment: A national survey
3
2018
The epidemiology of depressive symptoms in the last year of life
2
2020
An examination of Latino-advanced cancer patients' and their informal caregivers' preferences for communication about advance care planning: A qualitative study
1
2020
Words Matter: Diction in Electronic Communication Influences Palliative Care Consultation Implementation
1
2017
The Feasibility and Acceptability of an Intergenerational, Web-Based Intervention to Enhance Later-Life Family Care Planning
0
2020
Mobile Applications for Advance Care Planning: A Comprehensive Review of Features, Quality, Content, and Readability
0
2020
“It’s very hard to get a mood boost if you’re not doing anything that would bring you pleasure or joy or a sense of purpose.”
- https://www.dailytargum.com/article/2020/04/rutgers-experts-give-tips-on-staying-physically-mentally-healthy-during-self-isolation
We may not know the psychological toll of losing people to COVID-19 for quite some time as we don’t make a diagnosis until sufficient time has passed. However, there is a complex interplay between trauma and grief made more complicated when deaths are unexpected and untimely. It would not be surprising to see individuals suffer from complicated grief or post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from COVID-19 deaths.
- https://www.rutgers.edu/news/rutgers-experts-discuss-what-good-death-means-during-pandemic