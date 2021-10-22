Regional Chief Nursing Officer: Currently overseeing nursing practice for Encompass Health for the Western Region which includes 18 hospitals. Responsibilities include leading nursing services through the integration, coordination and direction of quality patient care, performance improvement, and compliance with regulatory and accreditation standards. Ensures high-quality, cost-effective healthcare consistent with the mission and values of Encompass Health. Ensures that patient-care, clinical and staffing standards are met utilizing evidenced-based practice. Received the ARN Nurse Executive Award in 2018. Is the current President of the Arizona Chapter of ARN.