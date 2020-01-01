Dr. Eman El-Sheikh is Associate Vice President at the University of West Florida. She leads the Center for Cybersecurity and is also a Professor of Computer Science at UWF. Eman has extensive expertise in cybersecurity education, research, and workforce development. She received several awards related to cybersecurity education and diversity and was recognized among the 2020 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity by Security Magazine. Dr. El-Sheikh leads several national and regional initiatives, including the National Cybersecurity Workforce Development Program and the Southeast Regional Hub for the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity. Eman received numerous grants to enhance cybersecurity education, workforce development, and capacity building. She launched the Cybersecurity for All® Program to enhance competencies and hands-on skills for evolving cybersecurity work roles. The program was recognized among the 2020 Innovations in Cybersecurity Education. Dr. El-Sheikh teaches and conducts research related to the development and evaluation of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning for cybersecurity. She has published several books, including most recently, Computer and Network Security Essentials by Springer Publishing, over 75 peer-reviewed articles and given over 100 invited talks and presentations. Eman also co-founded the Florida Women in Cybersecurity Affiliate. She holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in Computer Science from Michigan State University.