How does household income affect child personality traits and behaviors?
127
2018
Education, health and mortality: Evidence from a social experiment
126
2012
Young adult obesity and household income: Effects of unconditional cash transfers
89
2013
Out of Sight, Out of Mind? Natural Disasters and Pregnancy Outcomes in the USA
86
2011
Education, cognition and health: Evidence from a social experiment
55
2013
Congestion pricing, air pollution and children’s health
44
2018
Choice of currency in bond issuance and the international role of currencies
37
2007
Marriage, bereavement and mortality: The role of health care utilization
32
2013
Can physicians affect patient adherence with medication?
25
2017
Parental influences on health and longevity: Lessons from a large sample of adoptees
24
2016
Does women's education affect breast cancer risk and survival? Evidence from a population based social experiment in education
24
2015
Human Capital and Voting Behavior across Generations: Evidence from an Income Intervention
23
2020
Doctors, patients and the racial mortality gap
22
2013
Medical abortion provided by nurse-midwives or physicians in a high resource setting: a cost-effectiveness analysis
21
2016
Public vs. private provision of charity care? Evidence from the expiration of Hill–Burton requirements in Florida
16
2011
Children of the pill: The effect of subsidizing oral contraceptives on children’s health and wellbeing
8
2012
Race, quality of care and patient outcomes: what can we learn from the department of veterans affairs?
5
2009
Checkerboards and coase: Transactions costs and efficiency in land markets
4
2006
Health and the labor market-New developments in the literature
3
2016
Poverty and Disadvantage among Native American Children: How Common Are They and What Has Been Done to Address Them?
2
2017