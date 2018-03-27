Emilia Simeonova, PhD

Emilia Simeonova, PhD

Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School

Associate Professor

Expertise: Health EconomicsChildren's Healthdevelopment economicsHealth PolicyJohns Hopkins Carey Business Schoolcongestion pricing

Emilia Simeonova, PhD (Economics from Columbia University in 2008) joined Johns Hopkins Carey Business School in 2013 from Tufts University. Between 2011-2012 she was a research fellow at the Center for Health and Wellbeing at Princeton University. Emilia’s research interests in the economics of health care delivery, patient adherence to therapy and the interaction between physicians and patients, racial disparities in health outcomes, the long-term effects of shocks to children's health and intergenerational transmission of health.  Her research has been funded by the National Institutes of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Swedish Research Council and the Danish Academy of Sciences.

How does household income affect child personality traits and behaviors?

127

2018

Education, health and mortality: Evidence from a social experiment

126

2012

Young adult obesity and household income: Effects of unconditional cash transfers

89

2013

Out of Sight, Out of Mind? Natural Disasters and Pregnancy Outcomes in the USA

86

2011

Education, cognition and health: Evidence from a social experiment

55

2013

Congestion pricing, air pollution and children’s health

44

2018

Choice of currency in bond issuance and the international role of currencies

37

2007

Marriage, bereavement and mortality: The role of health care utilization

32

2013

Can physicians affect patient adherence with medication?

25

2017

Parental influences on health and longevity: Lessons from a large sample of adoptees

24

2016

Does women's education affect breast cancer risk and survival? Evidence from a population based social experiment in education

24

2015

Human Capital and Voting Behavior across Generations: Evidence from an Income Intervention

23

2020

Doctors, patients and the racial mortality gap

22

2013

Medical abortion provided by nurse-midwives or physicians in a high resource setting: a cost-effectiveness analysis

21

2016

Public vs. private provision of charity care? Evidence from the expiration of Hill–Burton requirements in Florida

16

2011

Children of the pill: The effect of subsidizing oral contraceptives on children’s health and wellbeing

8

2012

Race, quality of care and patient outcomes: what can we learn from the department of veterans affairs?

5

2009

Checkerboards and coase: Transactions costs and efficiency in land markets

4

2006

Health and the labor market-New developments in the literature

3

2016

Poverty and Disadvantage among Native American Children: How Common Are They and What Has Been Done to Address Them?

2

2017

