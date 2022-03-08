|
The relationship between training methods and the occurrence of behavior problems, as reported by owners, in a population of domestic dogs
|
250
|
2008
|
Dogs showing separation-related behaviour exhibit a ‘pessimistic’cognitive bias
|
240
|
2010
|
Dominance in domestic dogs—useful construct or bad habit?
|
188
|
2009
|
Fear responses to noises in domestic dogs: Prevalence, risk factors and co-occurrence with other fear related behaviour
|
186
|
2013
|
Human directed aggression in domestic dogs (Canis familiaris): Occurrence in different contexts and risk factors
|
171
|
2014
|
Cross sectional study comparing behavioural, cognitive and physiological indicators of welfare between short and long term kennelled domestic dogs
|
83
|
2013
|
The current state of welfare, housing and husbandry of the English pet rabbit population
|
70
|
2014
|
Controlled trial of behavioural therapy for separation‐related disorders in dogs
|
57
|
2006
|
Inter‐dog aggression in a UK owner survey: prevalence, co‐occurrence in different contexts and risk factors
|
55
|
2013
|
The use of electronic collars for training domestic dogs: estimated prevalence, reasons and risk factors for use, and owner perceived success as compared to other training methods
|
44
|
2012
|
Rapid shaping of behaviour associated with high urinary cortisol in domestic dogs
|
41
|
2010
|
Efficacy of written behavioral advice for separation-related behavior problems in dogs newly adopted from a rehoming center
|
36
|
2016
|
Overweight dogs exercise less frequently and for shorter periods: results of a large online survey of dog owners from the UK
|
34
|
2017
|
Variation in activity levels amongst dogs of different breeds: results of a large online survey of dog owners from the UK
|
32
|
2017
|
Firework fears and phobias in the domestic dog
|
29
|
2005
|
Overweight dogs are more likely to display undesirable behaviours: results of a large online survey of dog owners in the UK
|
26
|
2017
|
Dominance in domestic dogs—A response to Schilder et al.(2014)
|
23
|
2016
|
Assessing the welfare of kennelled dogs—A review of animal-based measures
|
22
|
2019
|
3: An investigation of the relationship between measures of consistency in owners and the occurrence of ‘behavior problems’ in the domestic dog
|
12
|
2007
|
Evidence of negative affective state in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels with syringomyelia
|
10
|
2018