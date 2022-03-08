Emily Blackwell, PhD

Emily Blackwell, PhD

University of Bristol

Lecturer in Animal Behaviour and Welfare

Expertise: Animal BehaviorAnimal PsychologyAnimal Welfare

Dr Emily Blackwell is baed at the Bristol Veterinary School where she explores the behaviours of companion animals including dogs, cats and rabbits. She is particularly interested in the development and treatment of behavioural disorders, such as separation anxiety, fear of loud noises and aggression and runs controlled clinical trials to determine the efficacy of novel therapies. She is also currently working on novel ways to assess the welfare in dogs and cats, using behavioural tests for measuring the optimism and pessimism and functional MRI scanning to observe brain patterns in awake dogs. Dr Blackwell has worked as an adviser and appeared as an expert contributor on several TV series, such as Channel 4's series 'Dogs: Their Secret Lives'. She also works with the pet industry on educational campaigns, training methods, toys and other pet products. She runs a world-leading longitudinal study of cats, called the Bristol Cats Study, which examines the health and welfare of cats from birth to older life. She is a Certificated Clinical Animal Behaviourist (CCAB).

Education
1998 - BSc Zoology, University of Leicester,
2008 - PhD Clinical Veterinary Science, University of Bristol

Affiliations
Appointment to Council of Association for the Study of Animal Behaviour (ASAB), Chair of ASAB Accreditation Committee and Director of ASAB Accreditation Committee Ltd, External Examiner for MSc in Clinical Animal Behaviour at University of Edinburgh, Member of ASAB Accreditation Committee, External Examiner for MSc in Clinical Animal Behaviour at University of Edinburgh

Title

Cited By

Year

The relationship between training methods and the occurrence of behavior problems, as reported by owners, in a population of domestic dogs

250

2008

Dogs showing separation-related behaviour exhibit a ‘pessimistic’cognitive bias

240

2010

Dominance in domestic dogs—useful construct or bad habit?

188

2009

Fear responses to noises in domestic dogs: Prevalence, risk factors and co-occurrence with other fear related behaviour

186

2013

Human directed aggression in domestic dogs (Canis familiaris): Occurrence in different contexts and risk factors

171

2014

Cross sectional study comparing behavioural, cognitive and physiological indicators of welfare between short and long term kennelled domestic dogs

83

2013

The current state of welfare, housing and husbandry of the English pet rabbit population

70

2014

Controlled trial of behavioural therapy for separation‐related disorders in dogs

57

2006

Inter‐dog aggression in a UK owner survey: prevalence, co‐occurrence in different contexts and risk factors

55

2013

The use of electronic collars for training domestic dogs: estimated prevalence, reasons and risk factors for use, and owner perceived success as compared to other training methods

44

2012

Rapid shaping of behaviour associated with high urinary cortisol in domestic dogs

41

2010

Efficacy of written behavioral advice for separation-related behavior problems in dogs newly adopted from a rehoming center

36

2016

Overweight dogs exercise less frequently and for shorter periods: results of a large online survey of dog owners from the UK

34

2017

Variation in activity levels amongst dogs of different breeds: results of a large online survey of dog owners from the UK

32

2017

Firework fears and phobias in the domestic dog

29

2005

Overweight dogs are more likely to display undesirable behaviours: results of a large online survey of dog owners in the UK

26

2017

Dominance in domestic dogs—A response to Schilder et al.(2014)

23

2016

Assessing the welfare of kennelled dogs—A review of animal-based measures

22

2019

3: An investigation of the relationship between measures of consistency in owners and the occurrence of ‘behavior problems’ in the domestic dog

12

2007

Evidence of negative affective state in Cavalier King Charles Spaniels with syringomyelia

10

2018

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.0783

Reporter Tools

Connect with experts and discover the latest research news in science, medicine, life, and business