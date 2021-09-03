Emily Godfrey, MD

University of Washington School of Medicine

Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine

Expertise: OB GYNReproductive And Developmental Healthabortion access

Emily M. Godfrey, M.D., M.P.H. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine and in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Division of Family Planning. Dr. Godfrey shares her clinical expertise at two clinical sites: UWNC Northgate Family Medicine Clinic and the UW Women's Health Care Clinic (WHCC) at Roosevelt. 

Dr. Godfrey's clinical interests include adolescent health, women's health, men's sexual health, preventive care, outpatient, procedural car and obstetrics. She is board certified in Family Medicine. She competed a fellowship in Family Planning and a Master of Public Health degree at the University of Rochester in 2003.

“Despite family medicine’s commitment to continuity of care, less than 5% offer early abortion services in their primary care practices,” Emily M. Godfrey, MD, MPH, an associate professor in the departments of family medicine and obstetrics and gynecology


FDA permanently approves abortion pills through mail: Source

Dr. Emily Godfrey is an OB-GYN at the UW School of Medicine. She has done research on the demand for abortion pills in different states. https://newsroom.uw.edu/postscript/pandemic-boosts-demand-postal-delivery-abortion-pill
16-Dec-2021 05:05:43 PM EST

UW Medicine's Dr. Emily Godfrey can comment on abortion access rights, and studies she's led looking at access during the pandemic.


03-Sep-2021 08:20:35 AM EDT

