Emily M. Godfrey, M.D., M.P.H. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Family Medicine and in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Division of Family Planning. Dr. Godfrey shares her clinical expertise at two clinical sites: UWNC Northgate Family Medicine Clinic and the UW Women's Health Care Clinic (WHCC) at Roosevelt. Dr. Godfrey's clinical interests include adolescent health, women's health, men's sexual health, preventive care, outpatient, procedural car and obstetrics. She is board certified in Family Medicine. She competed a fellowship in Family Planning and a Master of Public Health degree at the University of Rochester in 2003.