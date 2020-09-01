Emmy Howe, MEd

Emmy Howe, MEd

Wellesley College, Wellesley Centers for Women

Co-Director, National SEED Project

Expertise: Gender EqualityGender EquityMulticultural EducationPrivilegeOppression

Emmy Howe is a co-director of the National SEED Project, a peer-led professional development program of the Wellesley Centers for Women that creates conversational communities to drive personal, organizational, and societal change toward greater equity and diversity. Howe trains educators and community leaders to facilitate experiential, interactive exercises and conversations that explore issues of systemic privilege and oppression.

No Research/Citations

No Pitches / Articles Found

"In educational settings there are so few spaces and places that are devoid of competition and assessment; spaces and places where tolerance can thrive without an overlay of hierarchy and judgment even for a limited time."

- https://www.wcwonline.org/Creating-Space-for-More-Than-Tolerance/Creating-space-for-more-than-tolerance

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08521