Dr. Eric Bernicker is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in medical oncology. He completed his medical training, a residency in internal medicine, and a fellowship in hematology at Baylor College of Medicine. He also completed a fellowship in medical oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Bernicker is the primary investigator for a number of clinical trials looking at different novel therapies for lung cancer, including immunotherapy. His main clinical focus is on solid tumor oncology, specifically cancers that arise in the thorax such as lung cancer, mesothelioma, head, and neck cancer, and uveal melanomas. He is also interested in targeted therapy for specific mutations that can lead to more personalized treatments for patients battling cancer. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Association for Cancer Research, and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.