Dr. Eric Darr always dreamed of “building a university” and he is well on his way to fulfilling his hopes and dreams. Dr. Darr was named President of Harrisburg University by the Board of Trustees effective May 9, 2013. He previously served as interim president and prior to that, he served as a consultant to help create Harrisburg University. Eric joined the University full-time as the founding Vice President of Finance and Administration. He also has served as a member of the faculty, was Executive Vice President, and Provost. Under his leadership, Harrisburg University’s enrollment has grown from 500 to more than 6,000 students. The University also added 33 new graduate and undergraduate concentrations and degree programs. Faculty have secured many grants and student scholarship support, throughout Dr. Darr’s term and the University’s Market Street Tower was completed, adding more classrooms and laboratory space to meet the needs of growing academic programs and enrollment. Dr. Darr has opened two facilities and is presently securing a third. In 2019, the University broke ground on a $100 million Science Education Center in downtown Harrisburg, a project Dr. Darr has spearheaded to address the growing need for healthcare professionals throughout Central Pennsylvania. Additionally, during his tenure as president, the University launched new locations in Philadelphia and Panama, a varsity esports team that has won two national championships and is a four-time recipient of STEM University of the Year honors by Corporate LiveWire.