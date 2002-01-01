Dr. Rignot works to understand the interactions of ice and climate, in particular to determine how the ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland will respond to climate change in the coming century and how they will affect global sea level. He uses satellite remote sensing techniques (imaging radar, laser altimetry, radio echo sounding), airborne geophysical surveys (icebridge), field surveys (radar, GPS, bathymetry, CTD), and numerical modeling (ice sheet motion, ocean circulation near glaciers, coupled ocean/ice sheet models). In addition, he is an expert in how ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland will respond to climate change, interactions of ice and climate, global sea level, satellite remote sensing and ocean circulation.
Title
Cited By
Year
Bedmap2: improved ice bed, surface and thickness datasets for Antarctica
1751
2013
Changes in the velocity structure of the Greenland Ice Sheet
1526
2006
Acceleration of the contribution of the Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets to sea level rise
1293
2011
A reconciled estimate of ice-sheet mass balance
1273
2012
Observations: cryosphere
1229
2014
Recent Antarctic ice mass loss from radar interferometry and regional climate modelling
1067
2008
Ice flow of the Antarctic ice sheet
1035
2011
Ice-shelf melting around Antarctica
1031
2013
Partitioning recent Greenland mass loss
856
2009
Widespread, rapid grounding line retreat of Pine Island, Thwaites, Smith, and Kohler glaciers, West Antarctica, from 1992 to 2011
744
2014
Change detection techniques for ERS-1 SAR data
736
1993
Accelerated ice discharge from the Antarctic Peninsula following the collapse of Larsen B ice shelf
728
2004
Rapid bottom melting widespread near Antarctic ice sheet grounding lines
601
2002
Contribution of the Patagonia Icefields of South America to sea level rise
595
2003
Mass balance of polar ice sheets
589
2002
Ice melt, sea level rise and superstorms: evidence from paleoclimate data, climate modeling, and modern observations that 2 C global warming could be dangerous
588
2016
Revisiting the Earth's sea‐level and energy budgets from 1961 to 2008
573
2011
Mass balance of the Antarctic Ice Sheet from 1992 to 2017
562
2018
Four decades of Antarctic Ice Sheet mass balance from 1979–2017
541
2019
The Copenhagen Diagnosis, 2009: Updating the World on the Latest Climate Science.
530
2009