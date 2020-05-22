Eric Spangenberg, PhD

Eric Spangenberg, PhD

University of California, Irvine

Professor of Marketing and Psychological Science; Academic director for the Center for Global Leadership

Expertise: Environmental PsychologyQuestion-Behavior EffectsConsumer BehaviorMarketingPsychometrics

With a 30-year career dedicated to excellence in scholarship and business education, Eric R. Spangenberg has served The Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine, as dean since June 2014.

Dr. Spangenberg earned his PhD from the University of Washington in 1990 and joined the faculty at the Carson College of Business at Washington State University (WSU) where he was named the Maughmer Freedom Philosophy Chair and Professor of Marketing in 2003. He also served as dean of the Carson College from 2005 to 2014. International appointments include a Fulbright International Education Administrator position in France and Germany in 2014 and a Permanent Visiting Faculty position in the Center for Customer Insight at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland since 2010.

Spangenberg is an active volunteer for the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), the largest and most prestigious international accrediting body for business schools. He has served as an accreditation mentor and reviewer to numerous schools around the world, and was elected to the AACSB Board of Directors in 2017.

At UC Irvine, Spangenberg has led several initiatives, including engaging and strengthening ties with the external business community both locally and abroad. He has motivated strategic curricular updates to the MBA as well as development of a hybridized (partially online), part-time MBA program, one-year specialized masters programs in finance, data analytics and entrepreneurship, and a completely online minor in undergraduate business to help meet the University's demand for business programs. International expansion initiatives include an international residential for undergraduates and several additional residentials for MBAs including unique programs in Cuba and Israel. Executive Education programs have doubled since 2014 through partnerships with local Orange County businesses as well as with Swiss, Korean, and Chinese universities. He oversaw the Merage School strategic planning process articulating a clear vision and reward structure; led development of a differentiation strategy for the School; successfully navigated a (once a decade) UC Senate school review; and established an AACSB plan and process ensuring successful maintenance of accreditation. He has also prioritized the recruitment of faculty and students across several disciplines and programs thereby enriching diversity of the Merage School community.

Title

Cited By

Year

Measuring the hedonic and utilitarian dimensions of consumer attitude

2569

2003

Improving the store environment: do olfactory cues affect evaluations and behaviors?

1508

1996

Development of a scale to measure consumer skepticism toward advertising

1288

1998

The importance of a general measure of brand engagement on market behavior: Development and validation of a scale

1015

2009

Effects of store music on shopping behavior

867

1990

The effects of music in a retail setting on real and perceived shopping times

829

2000

Ad skepticism: The consequences of disbelief

659

2005

Consumer need for tactile input: An internet retailing challenge

625

2003

It's beginning to smell (and sound) a lot like Christmas: the interactive effects of ambient scent and music in a retail setting

526

2005

Exploring the effects of country of origin labels: an information processing framework

467

1989

Measuring the hedonic and utilitarian dimensions of attitudes toward product categories

454

1992

Measuring the hedonic and utilitarian dimensions of attitude: A generally applicable scale

393

1997

The influence of tactile input on the evaluation of retail product offerings

392

2007

Gender-congruent ambient scent influences on approach and avoidance behaviors in a retail store

380

2006

The hedonic and utilitarian dimensions of attendees' attitudes toward festivals

332

2006

Using store music for retail zoning: a field experiment

321

1993

Consideration of future consequences, ego-depletion, and self-control: Support for distinguishing between CFC-Immediate and CFC-Future sub-scales

319

2008

On the origin and distinctness of skepticism toward advertising

296

2000

Double-blind tests of subliminal self-help audiotapes

223

1991

The power of simplicity: Processing fluency and the effects of olfactory cues on retail sales

177

2013

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.0793