Eric K. Stern is a professor at the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security, and Cyber-Security at the University at Albany. Dr. Stern holds a PhD from Stockholm University and a B.A. from Dartmouth College. He has published extensively in the fields of crisis and emergency management, crisis communication, resilience, security studies, executive leadership, foreign policy analysis and political psychology. He is also affiliated with the Swedish National Center for Crisis Management Research and Training at the Swedish Defense University (where he served as Director from 2004-2011) and the Disaster Research Center at the University of Delaware. He is currently serving as Editor-in-Chief of the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Crisis Analysis. Other key areas of interest and expertise include social media and crisis preparedness, post-crisis evaluation and learning, interactive education and instructional design, and case research/teaching methodologies. In addition to his scholarly work, Dr. Stern has collaborated closely with a wide range of US (e.g. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology, FEMA, Coast Guard, and FBI) and foreign (e.g. UK, Sweden, Switzerland, Estonia, Slovenia, and S. Korea among others) government agencies, the European Union, and the OECD on a wide range of applied research and educational-- including training and exercise development--projects.