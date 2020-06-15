Dr. Ersula J. Ore is the Lincoln Professor of Ethics in the School of Social Transformation and Associate Professor of African & African American studies. Her research agenda focuses on the suasive strategies of Black Americans and investigates the relationship between physical and discursive violence, citizenship, and race. Dr. Ore’s book, Lynching: Violence, Rhetoric, & American Identity (2019), which explores American lynching as an ongoing practice of racialized citizenship connected to anti-Black policing, received the 2020 RSA Book Award from the Rhetoric Society of America.
African American studies, and rhetoric, traces the history of lynching as a means of civic engagement for white people. She argues that for white people, lynching is a way of declaring what they believe America to be: a nation of white people.
Title
Cited By
Year
Lynching: Violence, rhetoric, and American identity
17
2019
Pushback: A pedagogy of care
9
2016
Rhetorics of Whiteness: Postracial hauntings in popular culture, social media, and education
8
2017
The moral imperative of race for rhetorical studies: on civility and walking-in-white in academe
3
2018
Whiteness as Racialized Space: Obama and the Rhetorical Constraints of Phenotypical Blackness
1
2016
Tammie M. Kennedy, Joyce Irene Middleton, and Krista Ratcliffe
0
2016
Special Editors' Introduction to Issue 3.1
0
2015
Articulate while Black: Barack Obama, language, and race in the U.S., by Alim, H. Samy, & Smitherman, G
0
2014
[JLIE_780BR] Review of Alim & Smitherman's (2012) Articulate While Black
0
2013
Rhetoric and Civic Belonging: Lynching and the Making of National Community
0
2011
Prodigal Nation: Moral Decline and Divine Punishment from New England to 9/11
0
2010
“Defund the police is really a call to radically reimagine an inactive future that doesn't currently exist now, that can't exist within the white racial framework, within a framework that’s predicated upon a history of policing situated within logics of slavery, capture, confinement.”
- Defund or Reform? BLM and Policing Expert Panel: Newswise Live Event
“Fight for black liberation is nothing new, nor is it particularly endemic to the United States, it just so happens that the confluence of various variables, one of those major variables being COVID created an opportunity for us to sit and watch and pay attention and to be present in ways we historically have not been able to, have not been permitted.”
- Defund or Reform? BLM and Policing Expert Panel: Newswise Live Event