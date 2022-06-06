Cancers Treated: Blood Disorders Bone Marrow Leukemia Myelodysplastic Syndrome Specializing In: Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), Myeloproliferative diseases (MPD), Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Hematologic Oncology Bone marrow failure states (aplastic anemia, hypoplastic MDS) Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Myelofibrosis Research Interests: Novel experimental therapies for acute leukemia and myeloid cancers Early phase clinical trials for hematological malignancies Targeted therapies (menin, FLT3, IDH1/IDH inhibitors) and immunotherapy (antibodies, CART/TCT) About Eunice S. Wang Biography: Dr. Eunice Wang is the Chief of the Leukemia Service at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Wang joined the Roswell Park faculty in 2003 and was appointed to the Leukemia Service of the Department of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, New Haven, CT in 1999. From 1999 to 2003, she completed a clinical hematology-oncology and research fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. She is licensed in New York State and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (Internal Medicine 1999; Medical Oncology, 2002; Medical Hematology, 2004). She also is an Assistant Professor School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, University of Buffalo. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Association for Cancer Research, and American Society of Hematology. Dr. Wang’s clinical research focuses on the development of early stage clinical trials for acute leukemias (AML, ALL) and myeloproliferative disorders. Her translational research interests involve the development of novel biological therapies targeting the bone marrow microenvironment for myeloid malignancies. Dr. Wang has authored/co-authored over 90 peer-reviewed articles, multiple book chapters, and editorials. She is a prior recipient of a NIH Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award (CCITLA) in recognition of her contributions to clinical cancer research and a Mentored Research Scholar award from the American Cancer Society. In addition to her research, Dr. Wang maintains an active clinical practice. Positions Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Chief, Leukemia/Benign Hematology Service Medical Director, Chemotherapy/Infusion Center Leukemia Clinical Disease Team Leader Professor of Oncology Assistant Member, Tumor Immunology Program Department of Immunology Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo Associate Professor, Department of Medicine Academic Scholar Background Education and Training: 1996 - MD - Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA Residency: 1999 - Internal Medicine - Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, New Haven, CT Fellowship: 2003 - Research Fellow - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY 2002 - Hematology-Oncology - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY Board Certification: 2004 - Medical Hematology - American Board Internal Medicine 2002 - Medical Oncology - American Board Internal Medicine 1999 - Internal Medicine - American Board Internal Medicine Professional Memberships: American Society of Clinical Oncology American Association for Cancer Research American Society of Hematology BPDCN North American Consortium Honors & Awards: Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award, NIH Mentored Research Scholar Award, American Cancer Society Research Research Overview: Role of angiogenesis and autophagy in acute myeloid leukemia Development of novel therapies for acute leukemias and myeloid cancers Early phase clinical trials for hematological malignancies Clinical Trials A Study of DSP-5336 in Relapsed/Refractory AML/ ALL With or Without MLL Rearrangement or NPM1 Mutation Learn More Study Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of UCART123 in Patients With Relapsed/ Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Learn More First in Human Study of Ziftomenib in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Learn More A Clinical Trial to Learn About the Study Medicine (Called TTI-622) Alone and When Used in Combination With Other Medicines to Treat Participants With Advanced Hematological Malignancies, Including Lymphoma, Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma (MM) Learn More IMGN632 as Monotherapy or With Venetoclax and/or Azacitidine for Patients With CD123-Positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia Learn More Talazoparib and Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin for the Treatment of CD33 Positive Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia Learn More Study Investigating the Efficacy of Crenolanib With Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone in R/R FLT3 Mutated AML Learn More Study of Crenolanib vs Midostaurin Following Induction Chemotherapy and Consolidation Therapy in Newly Diagnosed FLT3 Mutated AML Learn More