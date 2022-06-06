Eunice S. Wang, PhD

Eunice S. Wang, PhD

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Professor of Oncology

Expertise: Acute Myeloid LeukemiaAcute Lymphoblastic LeukemiaMyeloproliferative diseaseshematologic oncologyChronic Myeloid Leukemia

Cancers Treated:

Blood Disorders Bone Marrow Leukemia Myelodysplastic Syndrome
Specializing In:

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML), Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), Myeloproliferative diseases (MPD), Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) Hematologic Oncology Bone marrow failure states (aplastic anemia, hypoplastic MDS) Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN) Myelofibrosis
Research Interests:

Novel experimental therapies for acute leukemia and myeloid cancers Early phase clinical trials for hematological malignancies Targeted therapies (menin, FLT3, IDH1/IDH inhibitors) and immunotherapy (antibodies, CART/TCT)

About Eunice S. Wang
Biography:
Dr. Eunice Wang is the Chief of the Leukemia Service at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Wang joined the Roswell Park faculty in 2003 and was appointed to the Leukemia Service of the Department of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, New Haven, CT in 1999. From 1999 to 2003, she completed a clinical hematology-oncology and research fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY.

She is licensed in New York State and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (Internal Medicine 1999; Medical Oncology, 2002; Medical Hematology, 2004). She also is an Assistant Professor School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, University of Buffalo. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American Association for Cancer Research, and American Society of Hematology.

Dr. Wang’s clinical research focuses on the development of early stage clinical trials for acute leukemias (AML, ALL) and myeloproliferative disorders. Her translational research interests involve the development of novel biological therapies targeting the bone marrow microenvironment for myeloid malignancies. Dr. Wang has authored/co-authored over 90 peer-reviewed articles, multiple book chapters, and editorials. She is a prior recipient of a NIH Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award (CCITLA) in recognition of her contributions to clinical cancer research and a Mentored Research Scholar award from the American Cancer Society. In addition to her research, Dr. Wang maintains an active clinical practice.


Positions
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Chief, Leukemia/Benign Hematology Service
Medical Director, Chemotherapy/Infusion Center
Leukemia Clinical Disease Team Leader
Professor of Oncology
Assistant Member, Tumor Immunology Program
Department of Immunology
Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, State University of New York at Buffalo
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine
Academic Scholar
Background
Education and Training:
1996 - MD - Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA
Residency:
1999 - Internal Medicine - Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, New Haven, CT
Fellowship:
2003 - Research Fellow - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
2002 - Hematology-Oncology - Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY
Board Certification:
2004 - Medical Hematology - American Board Internal Medicine
2002 - Medical Oncology - American Board Internal Medicine
1999 - Internal Medicine - American Board Internal Medicine
Professional Memberships:
American Society of Clinical Oncology
American Association for Cancer Research
American Society of Hematology
BPDCN North American Consortium
Honors & Awards:
Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award, NIH
Mentored Research Scholar Award, American Cancer Society
Research
Research Overview:

Role of angiogenesis and autophagy in acute myeloid leukemia 
Development of novel therapies for acute leukemias and myeloid cancers 
Early phase clinical trials for hematological malignancies  
Clinical Trials
A Study of DSP-5336 in Relapsed/Refractory AML/ ALL With or Without MLL Rearrangement or NPM1 Mutation
Learn More
Study Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of UCART123 in Patients With Relapsed/ Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Learn More
First in Human Study of Ziftomenib in Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Learn More
A Clinical Trial to Learn About the Study Medicine (Called TTI-622) Alone and When Used in Combination With Other Medicines to Treat Participants With Advanced Hematological Malignancies, Including Lymphoma, Leukemia and Multiple Myeloma (MM)
Learn More
IMGN632 as Monotherapy or With Venetoclax and/or Azacitidine for Patients With CD123-Positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Learn More
Talazoparib and Gemtuzumab Ozogamicin for the Treatment of CD33 Positive Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Learn More
Study Investigating the Efficacy of Crenolanib With Chemotherapy vs Chemotherapy Alone in R/R FLT3 Mutated AML
Learn More
Study of Crenolanib vs Midostaurin Following Induction Chemotherapy and Consolidation Therapy in Newly Diagnosed FLT3 Mutated AML
Learn More

No Research/Citations

Roswell Park Expert to Present on Effectiveness of New Combination for Acute Myeloid Leukemia

On Tuesday, June 7, Eunice Wang, MD, Chief of Leukemia at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, will present the long-term results of a phase 2 clinical trial combining crenolanib, a second-generation FLT3 inhibitor, with standard intensive chemotherapy for treatment of adults with newly diagnosed FLT3-mutant acute myeloid leukemia (AML), in a talk at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting 2022.
06-Jun-2022 11:05:42 AM EDT

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister
close
0.08268