Dr. Eunice Wang is the Chief of the Leukemia Service at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Wang joined the Roswell Park faculty in 2003 and was appointed to the Leukemia Service of the Department of Medicine. She earned her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine, University of Southern California and completed residency training in Internal Medicine at Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale University, New Haven, CT in 1999. From 1999 to 2003, she completed a clinical hematology-oncology and research fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, NY. She is licensed in New York State and is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine (Internal Medicine 1999; Medical Oncology, 2002; Medical Hematology, 2004). She also is an Assistant Professor, School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, University of Buffalo. She is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Association for Cancer Research, and American Society of Hematology. Dr. Wang’s clinical research focuses on the development of early stage clinical trials for acute leukemias (AML, ALL) and myeloproliferative disorders. Her translational research interests involve the development of novel biological therapies targeting the bone marrow microenvironment for myeloid malignancies. Dr. Wang has authored/co-authored over 90 peer-reviewed articles, multiple book chapters, and editorials. She is a prior recipient of a NIH Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership Award (CCITLA) in recognition of her contributions to clinical cancer research and a Mentored Research Scholar award from the American Cancer Society. In addition to her research, Dr. Wang maintains an active clinical practice.