Evangeline is the Program Director of the Nutrition and Food Sciences Degree. She is an Accredited Practicing Dietitian (APD) and Sports Dietitian (AccSD), with experience in clinical dietetics and clinical teaching. In 2021 she was appointed to the NHMRC Australian Dietary Guidelines Expert Review Committee.

Evangeline is passionate about communicating nutritional science to the public. She is an invited talker and media communicator for radio, television and print. She is an author and editor, and writer for The Conversation.

Evangeline's research interests include: Fats; Sports nutrition, Mediterranean Diet and the Environment-Food nexus.

Twitter EvangelineMantzioris @EMantzioris

Dietitians Association of Australia - Accredited Dietitian/Nutritionist

Sports Dietitian of Australia - Accredited Sports Dietitian

Higher Education Research Group of Adelaide