Dr. Feinberg received a doctor of medicine from Rush University Medical College in 2000. She completed a residency at McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University in 2004 and a fellowship at the Clinical Center at the National Institutes of Health in 2007. She is board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology - Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility.
“And I think that we know a lot more about the negative impact of COVID in pregnancy, on both the mother and potentially the fetus, than about the vaccine on fertility. The mechanism of action of the vaccine is such that there really is no biological possibility as to how the vaccine may negatively impact fertility,”