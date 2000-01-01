Dr. Ezhil Kalaimannan, an Associate Professor, conducts research in the wide areas of cybersecurity and network defense. Other significant areas include wireless networking, digital forensics, algorithmic theory, graph theory, operations research, and cybersecurity education. He is currently a co-PI on a $2.3 million grant titled “Argo Cyber Emerging Scholars (ACES): Developing a Cybersecurity Community of Practice”, funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) CyberCorps®: Scholarship for Service (SFS) program. The goals of this grant program are aligned with the U.S. strategy to develop a superior cybersecurity workforce. Dr. Kalaimannan joined the University of West Florida’s (UWF’s) faculty in 2014 after graduating from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a Ph.D. in Computer Engineering (concentration in Cybersecurity). He has an M.S. in Computer Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Anna University in India. He primarily teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in Cybersecurity and Computer Science at UWF. Degrees & Institutions: Ph.D., University of Alabama in Huntsville, 2014 M.S., University of Alabama in Huntsville, 2009 B.E., Anna University (Chennai, India), 2006 Research: Dr. Kalaimannan’s current research focuses on the security of cyber-physical systems (Electrical Smart Power Grids) and fingerprinting networked operating systems (OS’s) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Dr. Kalaimannan’s research has been published in prestigious journals such as Computers & Operations Research by Elsevier, Access by IEEE, Internet of Things (IoT) by IEEE, Security and Privacy by Wiley, and Security and Privacy by IEEE. Current Courses: CNT4007 - Theory and Fundamentals of Computer Networking CNT4403 - Computer & Network Security CIS5775 - Cybersecurity Principles CNT5407 - System & Network Security Classes Taught: Undergraduate: CNT4007 - Theory and Fundamentals of Computer Networking CIS2530 - Introduction to Cybersecurity COP3014 - Algorithm and Program Design CNT4403 - Computer and Network Security Graduate: CIS5775 - Cybersecurity Principles CNT5407 - System & Network Security