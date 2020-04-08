Dr. Faisal Masud serves as Board Member, Houston Methodist Board of Directors, and Medical Director of Center for Critical Care at Houston Methodist Hospital System overseeing 8 hospitals ICU’s and V-ICU. He also serves as Vice-Chair for Quality and Patient Safety, the Associate Quality Officer, and Medical Director, Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit, Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center. He is Professor of Clinical Anesthesiology, Weill Cornell Medical College, Professor of Anesthesiology at Houston Methodist Institute of Academic Medicine, and Professor in the Department of Acute & Continuing Care at UT-Houston. He received his training at Duke University Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic Foundation. Among his many awards is Presidential Gold Medal. He has been the recipient of the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching four times, the Dean H. Morrow Resident Mentor Award in 2001, and the most prestigious Fulbright & Jaworski Faculty Excellence Award in Educational Leadership. He was elected a member of the Academy of Distinguished Educators at Baylor College of Medicine. He received the Association of Professional in Infection Control (APIC) National award for Heroes in Infection Prevention 2010. He is also a recipient of the Overstreet Award for exemplifying the best of the medical profession. Dr. Masud's leadership resulted in great improvements in patient care and clinical outcomes, in patient safety & quality, sepsis control, central line infections, ventilator associated pneumonia, surgical site infections, blood transfusions, pharmacy etc. resulting hundreds of lives saved and millions of dollar in cost savings. His focus is on improving healthcare in underdeveloped health systems in less developed countries and has been doing volunteer work to improve healthcare in vulnerable areas for many years. He is also the Board Member of Shifa USA a Houston based charitable organization providing free medical and dental care, women shelter, etc. He has many research projects, publications and is an invited faculty at multiple local, state, national meetings and international conferences and meetings including Canada, Malaysia, Israel, China, Pakistan, Brazil, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.