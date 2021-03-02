Fatemeh Afghah, PhD

Fatemeh Afghah, PhD

Northern Arizona University

Associate Professor, School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems

Expertise: Wireless NetworksUnmanned Aerial VehiclesWireless CommunicationSystem Security/HackersTheory/DesignResearch & DevelopmentMachine LearningArtificial Intelligencecomputer science and engineering

Fatemeh Afghah, Ph.D., is an associate professor in the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems at Northern Arizona University, where she directs NAU’s Wireless Networking and Information Processing Laboratory. She is also an affiliated faculty with the Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention. Dr. Afghah is the principal investigator or co-investigator on major cybersecurity projects funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. She is a recipient of the prestigious Young Investigator Award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research for a project involving unmanned aerial vehicle networks for disaster management, and the NSF CRII award for AI-based decision-making in ICUs. Most recently, Dr. Afghah was awarded a CAREER grant from the NSF. She co-invented a patented technology, “PUFs with multi-states and Machine Learning.” A senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Dr. Afghah serves as associate editor for Elsevier Ad Hoc Journal, Springer Neural Processing Letters, IET Wireless Sensor Systems Journal and Frontiers Aerial and Space Networks Journal. She has co-authored dozens of scholarly publications. Dr. Afghah’s primary research interests include wireless communication networks, game theoretical optimization, multi-agent systems, machine learning, signal processing and unmanned aerial vehicles.

NAU leading NSF grant that looks at the potential for drones in responding to forest fires

The grant, led by SICCS professors Fatemeh Afghah and Abolfazi Razi and Regents' professor Peter Fulé, will give firefighters a better situational awareness about the fire environment; provide up-to-date information on where the fire is; and help fire responders form reliable predictions about the fire activity.
02-Mar-2021 12:25:06 PM EST

