Fatemeh Afghah, Ph.D., is an associate professor in the School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems at Northern Arizona University, where she directs NAU’s Wireless Networking and Information Processing Laboratory. She is also an affiliated faculty with the Partnership for Native American Cancer Prevention. Dr. Afghah is the principal investigator or co-investigator on major cybersecurity projects funded by the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory. She is a recipient of the prestigious Young Investigator Award from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research for a project involving unmanned aerial vehicle networks for disaster management, and the NSF CRII award for AI-based decision-making in ICUs. Most recently, Dr. Afghah was awarded a CAREER grant from the NSF. She co-invented a patented technology, “PUFs with multi-states and Machine Learning.” A senior member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Dr. Afghah serves as associate editor for Elsevier Ad Hoc Journal, Springer Neural Processing Letters, IET Wireless Sensor Systems Journal and Frontiers Aerial and Space Networks Journal. She has co-authored dozens of scholarly publications. Dr. Afghah’s primary research interests include wireless communication networks, game theoretical optimization, multi-agent systems, machine learning, signal processing and unmanned aerial vehicles.
|
Title
|
Cited By
|
Year
|
Survey of inter-satellite communication for small satellite systems: Physical layer to network layer view
|
147
|
2016
|
SleepEEGNet: Automated sleep stage scoring with sequence to sequence deep learning approach
|
46
|
2019
|
Spectrum sharing in cooperative cognitive radio networks: A matching game framework
|
34
|
2015
|
A reputation-based stackelberg game approach for spectrum sharing with cognitive cooperation
|
34
|
2013
|
Inter-and intra-patient ecg heartbeat classification for arrhythmia detection: a sequence to sequence deep learning approach
|
32
|
2019
|
An energy efficient framework for UAV-assisted millimeter wave 5G heterogeneous cellular networks
|
29
|
2019
|
Driver behavior modeling near intersections using support vector machines based on statistical feature extraction
|
29
|
2015
|
Distributed cooperative spectrum sharing in uav networks using multi-agent reinforcement learning
|
28
|
2019
|
Intersatellite communication system based on visible light
|
26
|
2018
|
Stochastic game theoretical model for packet forwarding in relay networks
|
23
|
2013
|
Systems engineering of inter-satellite communications for distributed systems of small satellites
|
21
|
2015
|
Software defined radio implementation of DS-CDMA in inter-satellite communications for small satellites
|
20
|
2015
|
Power optimized DSTBC assisted DMF relaying in wireless sensor networks with redundant super nodes
|
19
|
2012
|
Optimal Multiple Access Protocol for Inter-satellite Communication in Small Satellite Systems
|
18
|
2014
|
Use of a quantum genetic algorithm for coalition formation in large-scale UAV networks
|
17
|
2019
|
A coalition formation approach to coordinated task allocation in heterogeneous uav networks
|
16
|
2018
|
A secret key generation scheme for internet of things using ternary-states ReRAM-based physical unclonable functions
|
16
|
2018
|
A solution for dynamic spectrum management in mission-critical UAV networks
|
15
|
2019
|
ECGNET: Learning where to attend for detection of atrial fibrillation with deep visual attention
|
15
|
2019
|
A reputation-based stackelberg game model to enhance secrecy rate in spectrum leasing to selfish iot devices
|
15
|
2018
The grant, led by SICCS professors Fatemeh Afghah and Abolfazi Razi and Regents' professor Peter Fulé, will give firefighters a better situational awareness about the fire environment; provide up-to-date information on where the fire is; and help fire responders form reliable predictions about the fire activity.
02-Mar-2021 12:25:06 PM EST