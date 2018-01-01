Fiona Hatton, PhD

Fiona Hatton, PhD

Loughborough University

Lecturer in Polymer Chemistry

Expertise: Polymer ChemistryPolymer Synthesispolymer characterisationparticle characterisationBiopolymersHydrogelsNanoparticlespolymers for drug delivery

Fiona's research expertise lies in controlled polymer synthesis, whereby we can control the chemistry and architecture of the polymers for various biomedical applications.

Through this control we can design polymers to self-assemble, to form polymeric particles with tunable size, shape and surface properties to enable the development of hydrogels or nanoparticles for drug delivery.

No Clipping

Title

Cited By

Year

Towards Making Polymer Food Packaging Suitable for the Circular Economy: Cleanliness is Next to Godliness

2023

Enabling the Polymer Circular Economy: Innovations in Photoluminescent Labeling of Plastic Waste for Enhanced Sorting

1

2022

Perpetual plastic for food to go: a design‐led approach to polymer research

4

2022

Challenges Associated with Cleaning Plastic Food Packaging for Reuse

2022

RDRP (Meth) acrylic Homo and Block Polymers from Lignocellulosic Sugar Derivatives

3

2022

Electrospinning of stimuli‐responsive polymers for controlled drug delivery: pH‐and temperature‐driven release

5

2022

Challenges Associated with Cleaning Plastic Food Packaging for Reuse. Waste 2022, 1, 21–39

2022

Cryogels: Recent applications in 3D-bioprinting, injectable cryogels, drug delivery, and wound healing

15

2021

Kenaf fibers reinforced unsaturated polyester composites: A review

17

2021

Investigating the adsorption of anisotropic diblock copolymer worms onto planar silica and nanocellulose surfaces using a quartz crystal microbalance

3

2021

A review on biomass-derived materials and their applications as corrosion inhibitors, catalysts, food and drug delivery agents

11

2021

Rational synthesis of epoxy-functional spheres, worms and vesicles by RAFT aqueous emulsion polymerisation of glycidyl methacrylate

15

2020

Recent advances in RAFT polymerization of monomers derived from renewable resources

52

2020

RAFT aqueous emulsion polymerization of 2-methoxyethyl methacrylate

2019

In situ small-angle X-ray scattering studies during reversible addition–fragmentation chain transfer aqueous emulsion polymerization

77

2019

In Situ SAXS Studies During RAFT Aqueous Emulsion Polymerization

5

2019

Tailored PISA-latexes for modification of nanocellulosics: Investigating compatibilizing and plasticizing effects

2019

Aqueous one-pot synthesis of epoxy-functional diblock copolymer worms from a single monomer: new anisotropic scaffolds for potential charge storage applications

33

2019

Synthesis, characterization, and pickering emulsifier performance of anisotropic cross-linked block copolymer worms: effect of aspect ratio on emulsion stability in the …

25

2018

Mixed initiation as a strategy for controlling surface functionality within branched vinyl copolymer-derived nanoparticles

2018

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.08013