Fiona's research expertise lies in controlled polymer synthesis, whereby we can control the chemistry and architecture of the polymers for various biomedical applications. Through this control we can design polymers to self-assemble, to form polymeric particles with tunable size, shape and surface properties to enable the development of hydrogels or nanoparticles for drug delivery.
Title
Cited By
Year
Towards Making Polymer Food Packaging Suitable for the Circular Economy: Cleanliness is Next to Godliness
2023
Enabling the Polymer Circular Economy: Innovations in Photoluminescent Labeling of Plastic Waste for Enhanced Sorting
1
2022
Perpetual plastic for food to go: a design‐led approach to polymer research
4
2022
Challenges Associated with Cleaning Plastic Food Packaging for Reuse
2022
RDRP (Meth) acrylic Homo and Block Polymers from Lignocellulosic Sugar Derivatives
3
2022
Electrospinning of stimuli‐responsive polymers for controlled drug delivery: pH‐and temperature‐driven release
5
2022
2022
Cryogels: Recent applications in 3D-bioprinting, injectable cryogels, drug delivery, and wound healing
15
2021
Kenaf fibers reinforced unsaturated polyester composites: A review
17
2021
Investigating the adsorption of anisotropic diblock copolymer worms onto planar silica and nanocellulose surfaces using a quartz crystal microbalance
3
2021
A review on biomass-derived materials and their applications as corrosion inhibitors, catalysts, food and drug delivery agents
11
2021
Rational synthesis of epoxy-functional spheres, worms and vesicles by RAFT aqueous emulsion polymerisation of glycidyl methacrylate
15
2020
Recent advances in RAFT polymerization of monomers derived from renewable resources
52
2020
RAFT aqueous emulsion polymerization of 2-methoxyethyl methacrylate
2019
In situ small-angle X-ray scattering studies during reversible addition–fragmentation chain transfer aqueous emulsion polymerization
77
2019
In Situ SAXS Studies During RAFT Aqueous Emulsion Polymerization
5
2019
Tailored PISA-latexes for modification of nanocellulosics: Investigating compatibilizing and plasticizing effects
2019
Aqueous one-pot synthesis of epoxy-functional diblock copolymer worms from a single monomer: new anisotropic scaffolds for potential charge storage applications
33
2019
Synthesis, characterization, and pickering emulsifier performance of anisotropic cross-linked block copolymer worms: effect of aspect ratio on emulsion stability in the …
25
2018
Mixed initiation as a strategy for controlling surface functionality within branched vinyl copolymer-derived nanoparticles
2018