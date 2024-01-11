Dr. Prager is co-director of the South Bay Economics Institute. His research is focused on the policy and economics of disasters and has used computable general equilibrium analysis to estimate the macroeconomic impacts of environmental policy, natural disasters, and terrorism events. Prior to joining CSUDH, Prager was a postdoctoral research associate at USC Price School of Public Policy and Center for Risk and Economic Analysis of Terrorism Events (CREATE), working with numerous Department of Homeland Security agencies on different policy analyses.