The National SEED Project (Seeking Educational Equity and Diversity) partners with schools, organizations, and communities to develop leaders who guide their peers in conversational communities to drive personal, organizational, and societal change toward social justice. As co-director of the National SEED Project, Gail Cruise-Roberson supports New York City-area educators and community leaders who run their own year-long, school-based SEED seminars in order to drive social change. Throughout her career, Cruise-Roberson has worked in public education reform and adult education in New York City, Newark, NJ, and Chicago, Il. In 1999, Cruise-Roberson began working to train diversity facilitators -- teachers as well as high school students and parents -- to lead their own year-long seminars with the Minnesota Inclusiveness Project. In 2008, she joined the staff at the National SEED Project and co-facilitated SEED seminars in California. She has a B.A. in English and graduate work in communications from Queens College (CUNY), with a focus on small group communication.