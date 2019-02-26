While many researchers worldwide are trying to find cures for cancer, Dr. Gary Lyman has an equally daunting task: finding a cure for cancer’s skyrocketing costs and the financial toll it can take on patients and their families. Dr. Lyman is an internationally recognized thought leader in cancer care delivery, supportive care and health care policy. His research compares the effectiveness of novel diagnostic and therapeutic strategies; examines clinical decision-making; explores risk modeling and precision medicine; assesses health technology research and synthesis; and delves into the factors that drive disparities in cancer care. In 2018, he co-co-authored a New England Journal of Medicine paper on biosimilars and what their imminent debut might mean for cancer patients, the health care industry and society. He also led an American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) panel that published a position statement on biosimilars in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. A medical oncologist, hematologist and public health researcher who focuses on comparative effectiveness, health technology assessment, and health services and outcomes research, he also is interested in cancer prevention, pharmaco-economics, and cancer treatment and supportive care for the elderly. Dr Lyman is among the top 1% of investigators by citations in Web of Science. In addition to his work at the Hutch, Dr. Lyman holds leadership positions within the American Society of Clinical Oncology as well as the SWOG Cancer Research Network, for which he serves as executive officer for Cancer Care Delivery, Symptom Control and Quality of Life Research. Dr. Lyman serves as a senior lead for health care quality and policy within the Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research, or HICOR.