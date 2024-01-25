Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.

Gary Schnitkey, Ph.D.

College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

Professor of Agricultural Economics

Expertise: Agricultural EconomicsFarm BusinessFarm ManagementFarm dataAgricultural commoditiesSoybeansRisk ManagementFarm profitabilityCrop insuranceFarm economics

Dr. Gary Schnitkey is the Soybean Industry Endowed Chair in Agricultural Strategy within the Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics in the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.  His activities focus on farm and risk management on Corn Belt grain farms. He analyzes factors causing differences in profitability across farms, and develops ways of mitigating risk on farms. He writes the Weekly Farm Economics article that appears each Tuesday on the farmdocDaily website

Title

Cited By

Year

No Pitches / Articles Found

No Quotes

Available for logged-in users onlyLogin HereorRegister

No Video

close
0.0817