Dr. Gavin Britz completed his medical training at the University of Witwatersrand. He completed a residency in and fellowships in cerebrovascular and interventional neuroradiology at the University of Washington. Britz also completed a fellowship in general surgery at John Hopkins Hospital. Britz is board certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery. Britz conducts scientific research that seeks to understand the cerebral microcirculation. His clinical research includes evaluating new and novel tools to treat a wide variety of problems such as brain aneurysms and skull base tumors. His clinical areas of expertise include neurological tumors and surgeries.